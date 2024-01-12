Konami Celebrates 7th Anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links with Exciting Rewards

Konami is commemorating the seventh anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links with a thrilling campaign that offers a wide array of rewards for fans to enjoy. Starting today, players can look forward to receiving various birthday gifts, including exclusive Ultra Prismatic Foil rarity cards, packs, accessories, trade-in tickets, gems, and more. The best part? All of these goodies will be available for free!

One of the standout rewards is the iconic Swords of Revealing Light, a SPEED DUEL card that will be given to duelists in the stunning Ultra Prismatic Foil Rarity. In addition, players will also receive the new Cards of the Swords Legend Skill, perfectly complementing the aforementioned card. Furthermore, three Prismatic Foil Rarity SPEED DUEL editions of Blue-Eyes White Dragon and a Prismatic Foil Rarity RUSH DUEL edition of Shield and Sword will be up for grabs.

Here is a comprehensive list of the log-in rewards players can expect during the 7th anniversary campaign:

1x Swords of Revealing Light (Speed) – Ultra Prismatic Foil Rarity

1x Cards of the Swords Legend Skill

3x Blue-Eyes White Dragon (Speed) – Prismatic Foil Rarity

1x Shield and Sword (Rush) – Prismatic Foil Rarity

10x Phoenix Blaze (Speed) Packs and 10x Heavy Metal Scream (Rush) Packs

1x The Ultimate Ace Breaker Structure Deck (Rush)

2x Legendary Duelists Rainbow Packs (Rush) (including 1 random UR/SR card per pack)

1x UR Dream Ticket (Speed/Glossy) and 1x SR Dream Ticket (Speed/Glossy)

1x UR Ticket (Speed/Prismatic) and 1x SR Ticket (Speed/Prismatic)

1x SR/UR Choice Ticket (Speed/Normal)

1x Skill Ticket and 1x Character Unlock Ticket

1x Game Mat and 1x Card Sleeves

1,000 Gems

Konami promises that there will be even more rewards in addition to these, stating that players can complete special missions to earn 7th Anniversary Commemorative Icons for Yugi and Yuga, as well as an additional 777 Gems. These exciting rewards can be further explored on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links website. Notably, Konami also shared that the game has crossed an impressive milestone of being downloaded 150 million times.

If you’re eager to join in on the festivities, you can download Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links on Android, Apple devices, or Windows PC.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When does the 7th anniversary campaign for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links begin?

The campaign starts on January 12th.

2. Can players obtain the anniversary rewards for free?

Yes, Konami has confirmed that all rewards will be available to players for free.

3. How can players acquire the Swords of Revealing Light card?

Players will receive the Swords of Revealing Light (Speed) card in the stunning Ultra Prismatic Foil Rarity as a log-in reward during the anniversary campaign.

4. What other rewards are included in the campaign?

Aside from the Swords of Revealing Light card, players can expect various rewards such as Blue-Eyes White Dragon (Speed), Shield and Sword (Rush), packs, tickets, gems, and more.

5. Where can players find more information about the anniversary campaign and rewards?

Players can visit the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links website for complete details on the anniversary campaign and its rewards.