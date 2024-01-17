LG CEO Confirms the Arrival of an Extended Reality Headset in 2025

LG CEO Cho Joo-wan has recently confirmed the rumors surrounding the development of a new extended reality (XR) headset. While it remains unclear whether this will be an LG-branded product or a result of a partnership with another company, such as Meta, the anticipated release date is set for 2025.

Despite not having released a VR headset for the past seven years, LG’s expertise in screen technology has made it a leader in the industry. With advancements showcased at CES 2024, LG has proven its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible. If the company manages to achieve a breakthrough in XR displays, it could potentially pose a challenge to Apple’s Vision Pro, which touts a remarkable 4K-per-eye screen resolution.

Rumors and leaks from as early as 2022 have suggested a collaboration between LG and Meta for the development of a second-generation Meta Quest Pro headset. The previous Meta Quest Pro, released in 2022, did not perform well in the market. However, it was a step towards creating a work-centric VR headset with mixed reality capabilities, also known as XR.

The interest in XR has surged in 2024, with even smart glasses manufacturers like Xreal and RayNeo introducing more affordable solutions to compete with Apple’s entry into the market. Apple rebranded its XR headset as a spatial computer, redefining expectations for the Vision Pro.

Considering the superior displays and performance of Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro, it is likely that Meta will want to launch a direct competitor rather than rely solely on their $500 Quest 3 mixed reality headset. Naming the new high-end headset the Quest Pro 2 would be the most logical choice, but capitalizing on the popularity of the Quest 3 could lead to branding it as the Quest 3 Pro.

While LG did not mention Meta in their official announcement, rumors suggest an ongoing partnership between the two companies. Meta’s plans for the future remain undisclosed; however, their commitment and funding towards making AR and VR the technology of the future are well-known.

FAQ:

– What is an extended reality (XR) headset?

An extended reality headset combines elements of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to provide users with immersive experiences that seamlessly integrate digital content into the real world.

– What is Meta?

Meta is a technology company that specializes in developing virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) products. They are known for their popular VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro.

– What is the Vision Pro?

The Vision Pro is Apple’s XR headset, offering a high-quality VR and AR experience with a remarkably crisp 4K-per-eye screen resolution.