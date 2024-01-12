Introducing Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR Glasses: Affordable Innovation

Amidst all the buzz surrounding Apple’s Vision Pro release date at CES, another groundbreaking product has caught the attention of tech enthusiasts. Xreal’s latest innovation, the Air 2 Ultra AR glasses, offers an affordable alternative for those who may find the Vision Pro’s price tag intimidating.

Priced at $700, the Xreal Air 2 Ultra features a sleek and stylish Wayfarer-shaped design and comes equipped with cutting-edge technology. The glasses sport a Micro OLED panel developed by Sony, boasting a remarkable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. With a resolution of 1080p per eye and a 52-degree field of view, the Air 2 Ultra delivers an immersive AR experience.

What sets the Xreal Air 2 Ultra apart is its wide range of compatibility. Users can enjoy the glasses on MacOS and Windows computers, handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck, and even select Samsung Android smartphones (with Google Pixel support in the works) and the iPhone 15 series. The glasses also offer screen mirroring capabilities through USB-C and HDMI outputs, enabling users to enjoy a large screen experience even when their TVs are occupied.

While the Air 2 Ultra is primarily targeted towards developers, Xreal acknowledges the needs of everyday consumers. To cater to this audience, they have introduced the Air 2 model priced at $400. This ensures that both developers and consumers have access to Xreal’s groundbreaking AR technology.

Xreal has announced that the Air 2 Ultra glasses are scheduled to ship in March, but you can already place your preorders. Stay tuned for further updates and follow Xreal on their official Twitter handle for more information.

With Xreal’s Air 2 Ultra AR glasses, AR technology is now more accessible and affordable than ever before. Experience the future of augmented reality today!

FAQs

Q: What is the price of Xreal’s Air 2 Ultra AR glasses?

A: Xreal’s Air 2 Ultra AR glasses are priced at $700.

Q: What are the key features of the Air 2 Ultra?

A: The Air 2 Ultra features a Micro OLED panel by Sony, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a resolution of 1080p per eye, and a 52-degree field of view.

Q: Which devices are compatible with the Air 2 Ultra?

A: The Air 2 Ultra is compatible with MacOS and Windows computers, handheld gaming PCs, select Samsung Android smartphones, and the iPhone 15 series.

Q: Can I preorder the Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR glasses?

A: Yes, preorders are currently being accepted for the Air 2 Ultra glasses.