Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro: New Specifications Leaked

Summary: A new leak suggests that Xiaomi’s upcoming tablet, the Pad 7 Pro, will come equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Contrary to earlier rumors, the tablet is expected to feature a larger IPS panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The leak also reveals a slimmer bezel design and an improved camera module inspired by the Xiaomi 14 series smartphones.

According to a reliable tipster, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will be powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm process, the chipset is anticipated to offer impressive performance with its Cortex X3 at 3.2GHz, two Cortex A715 cores at 2.8GHz, three Cortex A510 cores at 2.0GHz, and an Adreno 740 GPU.

Contradicting previous leaks, the tipster states that the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will feature a larger IPS panel instead of the expected 10-inch panel. However, the 144Hz refresh rate is expected to remain, providing users with smooth and fluid visuals. The tablet is also rumored to boast slimmer bezels and an overall improved design.

Moreover, the leak suggests that the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will sport a camera module design similar to the Xiaomi 14 series smartphones. This design enhancement will undoubtedly enhance the tablet’s photography capabilities. Additionally, the tablet will come pre-installed with HyperOS, Xiaomi’s customized version of Android 14.

In a separate leak, the tipster hints at another tablet from Xiaomi featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This anticipated tablet, possibly named the Xiaomi Pad 7 Max, is expected to come with an OLED panel, offering users vibrant and immersive display quality. Its release is expected in the third quarter of 2024.

Xiaomi enthusiasts can expect the launch of not only the Pad 7 Pro but also the Pad 7 and the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone later this year. The Pro variant of the Xiaomi tablet is rumored to house a massive 10000mAh battery and support for 120W wired fast charging. Additionally, there are speculations about the inclusion of quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, promising an exceptional audio experience on the Pro tablet.

