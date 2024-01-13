Introducing the Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K: Enhanced Surveillance at Your Fingertips

Summary:

Xiaomi India has launched its latest security camera, the Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K. The upgraded model offers a 3MP camera, f/1.6 aperture, and 360° panoramic view, providing users with enhanced surveillance capabilities. With features like intelligent motion detection, two-way voice calling, and advanced night vision, this camera caters to all your security needs.

Enhanced Features for Superior Security:

The Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K comes with a 3MP sensor that delivers 2K video with 2304 x 1296 pixels, capturing every detail with clarity. Its fully upgraded 6P lens minimizes light refraction, resulting in sharper and more detailed images.

Experience a complete view with its 360° horizontal and 108° vertical coverage, allowing you to monitor your surroundings effectively. The camera supports both standard and inverted mounting options, with a 180º screen rotation, enabling flexibility in installation.

Optimized Storage and Enhanced Night Vision:

With H.265 video encoding, the camera saves up to 50% storage compared to H.264 videos, ensuring efficient use of storage space. The infrared LEDs and full-color capability in low light conditions provide superior night vision, delivering clearer images even in the dark.

Intelligent and Convenient Functionality:

The Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K features AI Human detection, enabling it to accurately identify and alert you to any human presence. This ensures that you receive precise notifications, saving you time and enabling quick action when necessary.

For added convenience, the camera is compatible with the Xiaomi Home App, allowing you to control and monitor it remotely using your smartphone. With the inclusion of two-way voice calling, you can communicate with anyone near the camera, adding an extra layer of security.

Available Now:

The Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K is priced at Rs. 3,299 in India and is now available for purchase on mi.com. Take control of your security by investing in this advanced surveillance solution today.

FAQ:

Q: What is the resolution of the Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K?

A: The camera offers 2K video with 2304 x 1296 pixels for clearer and more detailed footage.

Q: Does the camera support night vision?

A: Yes, it comes with infrared LEDs for enhanced night vision, ensuring clear images even in low light conditions.

Q: Can I control the camera remotely?

A: Yes, the Xiaomi Home App enables remote control and monitoring using your smartphone.

Q: What is the price of the Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 2K?

A: The camera is priced at Rs. 3,299 in India.

Source: Xiaomi India (mi.com)