Xgimi Unveils Revolutionary Horizon Max Projector at CES 2024

Xgimi, the Chinese projector maker known for its affordable yet high-quality devices, wowed audiences at CES 2024 with the introduction of their latest innovation: the Horizon Max projector. With the distinction of being the world’s first long-throw projector to receive IMAX Enhanced certification, the Horizon Max promises to deliver an unprecedented cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home.

The IMAX Enhanced certification is a stamp of approval given to devices that meet IMAX’s rigorous standards for resolution, color, contrast, brightness, and DTS:X’s immersive sound. This means that the Horizon Max is capable of reproducing the same stunning picture and sound quality that you would expect from an IMAX theater.

One standout feature of the Horizon Max is its intelligent screen adaptation technology, known as ISA 5.0. Using a motorized gimbal system, the projector scans the room and adjusts its settings accordingly to optimize the viewing experience. It can even remember these settings for specific activities and surfaces, making it convenient for users who move the projector between rooms or screens.

In terms of visual performance, the Horizon Max boasts Xgimi’s new Dual Light 2.0 technology. This innovative system combines triple MCL lasers, commonly found in commercial theater projectors, with a phosphor light source to deliver increased brightness, improved contrast, and a wide color gamut. Initial impressions of the Horizon Max at CES were highly positive, with attendees praising its vibrant colors, rich blacks, and sharp image quality.

While pricing and exact specifications for the Horizon Max have yet to be announced, Xgimi has stated that it will cost under $3,000 and is expected to be released in late 2024. Additionally, Xgimi plans to incorporate their Dual Light 2.0 and ISA 5.0 technologies into their entire range of projectors this year.

With the Horizon Max, Xgimi aims to redefine home entertainment by providing a truly immersive and cinematic experience in a projector that is both affordable and technologically advanced. Whether you’re a movie enthusiast or a gaming fanatic, the Horizon Max promises to elevate your viewing experience to new heights.

