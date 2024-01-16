Open Beta for Final Fantasy 14 Online on Xbox Series X/S Announced

An open beta for Final Fantasy 14 Online has been officially announced for Xbox Series X/S, allowing players on these consoles to experience the highly acclaimed MMORPG. The news was shared by the Xbox Wire team, who confirmed that the open beta would support 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and that progress made in the beta would carry over to the full release.

This announcement comes after Square Enix revealed last year that they would be bringing Final Fantasy 14 to Xbox’s ninth-generation gaming consoles. Fans have eagerly anticipated the arrival of the game on Xbox, as it has been available on other platforms since its original release in 2013.

Although the Xbox Wire post announcing the open beta was initially shared and then deleted, causing confusion among fans, Xbox has now clarified that it was an error and apologized for any confusion caused. They stated that they would provide the correct release date for the open beta when it becomes available.

With the upcoming open beta, Xbox Series X/S players will finally have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vast world of Final Fantasy 14 Online. They can explore the rich storyline, engage in thrilling quests, and join a vibrant community of players.

Stay tuned for further updates on the Final Fantasy 14 Online open beta for Xbox Series X/S, and get ready to embark on an epic adventure in one of the best Final Fantasy stories ever told.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the open beta for Final Fantasy 14 Online be available on Xbox Series X/S?

The correct release date for the open beta is yet to be announced. Please stay tuned for updates from Xbox.

Will progress made in the open beta carry over to the full release?

Yes, players who participate in the open beta on Xbox Series X/S will be able to transfer their progress to the full release of the game.

What resolutions will be supported in the open beta?

The open beta will support 4K resolution on Xbox Series X, providing players with stunning visuals.

Is this the first time Final Fantasy 14 is coming to Xbox consoles?

Yes, this will be the first time Final Fantasy 14 is released on Xbox consoles, marking an exciting milestone for Xbox gamers.

