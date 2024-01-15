New Edition of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Coming Soon

A new edition of the popular game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is set to be released on February 6th. The “Complete Edition” will include all three DLC packs, as well as collaboration DLC. In addition, players can look forward to new endgame content titled “The Thousand-Mile Journey” and a range of new in-game items and equipment.

Fans of the game can get a taste of what’s in store with a demo for the Complete Edition launching on PC on the same day. This will give players the opportunity to try out the new features and get a feel for the game before purchasing the full version.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was originally released in March 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam. It quickly gained a loyal following and was made available on launch day for Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC.

The game’s Season Pass, which includes DLC 1-3, has been well-received by players. Microsoft describes Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty as a dramatic and action-packed story set in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty. Players take on the role of a nameless militia soldier and must fight off demons and enemy soldiers using their swordplay skills.

Overall, the new Complete Edition of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is sure to excite fans with its additional content and improved gameplay. Be sure to check out the demo on PC and mark your calendars for the release date!