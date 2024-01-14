Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition Launching in February with Exciting New Content

Summary: Get ready for an enhanced gaming experience as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the popular ‘Romance of the 3 Kingdoms’ fantasy soulslike game, prepares to launch its highly anticipated Complete Edition in February. The comprehensive edition includes the base game and all three DLC packs, along with thrilling new endgame content and additional features.

Players can delve into the immersive demon slaying dark fantasy RPG with the confidence that they will have access to the full Wo Long experience. The DLC included in the Complete Edition brings new levels, Divine Beasts, weapon types, and even exciting crossover content from popular titles like Nioh 2, Lies of P, and Naraka: Bladepoint. Additionally, players can look forward to obtaining the powerful Baihu, Zhuque, and Qinlong armor sets.

An intriguing addition to the Complete Edition is the inclusion of the Records of the Grand Historian. This unique item showcases the precise location of the Marking Flag, adding an element of exploration and discovery to the game.

Exciting news for all players, whether they own the base game or not, is that the launch of the Complete Edition will grant them the coveted Xuanwu Armor. This means that even those who have not yet experienced Wo Long will have the opportunity to start their journey with a powerful advantage.

To give players a taste of what’s to come, a demo of the Complete Edition will be available for PC players starting on February 6th. The demo will provide access to two of the game’s early levels, allowing players to experience the engaging gameplay and progress made in the demo can be carried over to the full game.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC on February 6th. Prepare to embark on an epic adventure filled with demons, warriors, and ancient mysteries as you unravel the fantastical world of Wo Long.

FAQ:

Q: What does the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition include?

A: The Complete Edition includes the base game, three DLC packs, new endgame content, and additional features.

Q: What new content is added in the DLC packs?

A: The DLC packs bring new levels, Divine Beasts, weapon types, crossover content from popular titles, and powerful armor sets.

Q: Will players who only own the base game receive any bonuses?

A: Yes, all players will receive the Xuanwu Armor upon the launch of the Complete Edition.

Q: Is there a demo available for the Complete Edition?

A: Yes, PC players can enjoy a demo of the Complete Edition, featuring two early levels and progress that carries over to the full game.

Q: When will the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition be released?

A: The game is set to be released on February 6th for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.