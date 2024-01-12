Koei Tecmo and Team NINJA Announce the Release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition

Koei Tecmo Games and developer Team NINJA have confirmed that the highly anticipated Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition will be launching digitally on February 7 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Priced at 7,480 yen, this edition will include the base game as well as the expansions “Battle of Zhongyuan,” “Conquerer of Jiangdong,” and “Upheaval in Jingxiang.”

Players who purchase Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition will also receive bonus downloadable content items such as the “Qinglong Armor Set,” “Zhuque Armor Set,” and “Baihu Armor Set.” Additionally, a special item called “Shiji” will be included as the Complete Edition purchase bonus. This item will reveal the locations of flags on the mini-map, helping players navigate through the game world more efficiently.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is already available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC through Steam and Microsoft Store. For those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, the game is also accessible through this service.

Note: This article is purely fictional and does not reflect any real events or announcements.