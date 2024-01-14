Prehistoric Insect Fossils Suggest Aquatic Origins for Wings

A recent study conducted by researchers from the Czech Republic and Germany has shed light on the possible origins of wings in insects. The team analyzed prehistoric fossils of flying insects dating back approximately 300 million years and discovered wing- and gill-like structures in the larvae. This finding indicates that some of the earliest winged insects may have been aquatic or semi-aquatic during their larval stage. The results of this study have the potential to answer a longstanding question in evolutionary biology: where did insects acquire their wings?

The researchers clarify that these fossils do not represent the direct ancestor of winged insects, as they are larvae and the adult insects from this group already possessed functional wings. However, these ancient insects are still an important part of insect evolutionary history. The fact that the larvae of other ancient insect taxa, such as mayflies and dragonflies, are also aquatic supports the notion that the aquatic environment played a crucial role in the early evolution of winged insects.

Traditionally, it was assumed that the ancestors of winged insects were terrestrial. Nevertheless, recent genetic and fossil evidence suggests that the first insects may have shared similarities with aquatic or semi-aquatic crustaceans. This raises two competing theories regarding the evolution of wings: one proposes that wings evolved from limb-like appendages, while the other suggests they evolved from gill-like appendages. Alternatively, a third hypothesis suggests that both leg and gill structures contributed to the development of wings.

However, the scarcity of ancient insect fossils makes it challenging to prove any of these theories conclusively. Moreover, the assumption that larvae development hints at evolution lacks substantial evidence. Nonetheless, genetic studies have shown that the gills and wings of juvenile mayflies have similar developmental origins.

The recent fossil analysis of insect larvae from approximately 300 million years ago provides further insight into how wing-like structures could have developed from gill-like structures. The larvae of the species Katosaxoniapteron brauneri, found in a German rock formation, possess lateral outgrowths or ‘flaps’ that are well-suited for an aquatic lifestyle. These flaps, which have filamentous papillae associated with respiration, transform into wings during adulthood.

The researchers suggest that their findings strongly support the idea that wings evolved from ancestral gills. Nevertheless, further evidence is needed to validate this hypothesis, considering that the concept of insects and crustaceans being closely related genetically only gained recognition around 2010.

In conclusion, this study offers valuable insights into the early evolution of winged insects and highlights the potential aquatic origins of wings. It underscores the need for more research and fossil discoveries to unravel the mysteries surrounding the lives and development of ancient insects.

FAQ:

Q: Where did the researchers find the fossils?

A: The fossils were found in a rock formation in Germany that dates back approximately 300 million years.

Q: What are the competing theories regarding the evolution of wings?

A: One theory suggests that wings evolved from limb-like appendages, while another proposes they evolved from gill-like appendages. A third hypothesis suggests a combination of leg and gill structures contributed to the development of wings.

Q: How do the findings support the hypothesis of wings evolving from ancestral gills?

A: The researchers argue that the presence of gill-like structures in the larvae, which later transform into wings during adulthood, provides strong support for the idea that wings evolved from precursors of ancestral gills.

Sources:

– The original article: source

– The study: Communications Biology, ​​2023