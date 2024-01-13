The Power of the 90/90/1 Rule: How to Achieve Your Goals

Summary: The 90/90/1 rule, a technique created by Robin Sharma, is gaining popularity as a method to help individuals achieve their goals and resolutions. By dedicating the first 90 minutes of your day to one important objective for 90 consecutive days, you can increase focus and productivity. This article explores how the 90/90/1 rule works and provides tips on how to implement it effectively.

What is the 90/90/1 Rule?

The 90/90/1 rule, devised by Robin Sharma, involves spending 90 minutes each morning working towards a specific goal or resolution for 90 days straight. By committing to this focused time, you can combine passion with action and make significant progress towards your desired outcome.

Putting the 90/90/1 Rule into Practice

The 90/90/1 rule can be applied to both personal and professional goals. For example, if you’re aiming to obtain a work-related certification, dedicating the first 90 minutes of your workday to studying or completing certification requirements can be highly effective. Similarly, if you aspire to write a book, spend 90 minutes each morning working on writing, revising, or researching publishing opportunities.

Achieving Tangible Results

To make the most of the 90/90/1 rule, break down your goals into manageable tasks that can be completed in 30 minutes or less. Choose three tasks to focus on each day that align with your overall objective. For instance, if your dream is to land a job at a particular company, your tasks for the day might include connecting with LinkedIn contacts from that company, seeking advice, and refining your resume.

Tips for Sticking to the 90/90/1 Rule

Maintaining daily habits can be challenging, but these tips can help you stay on track with the 90/90/1 rule:

1. Utilize tools: Use a calendar to mark your 90/90/1 plan, set a timer for 90 minutes, and set reminders on your phone to stay organized and focused.

2. Find an accountability partner: Recruit a friend or colleague who can check in with you regularly and offer support and encouragement. If that’s not possible, journaling about your progress can also help keep you accountable.

3. Focus on what works: Reflect on past successes and identify strategies that have worked well for you. Apply these lessons to your current goals to maintain discipline and motivation.

4. Adapt the rule to your schedule: If working on your goal in the morning isn’t feasible, find a 90-minute window later in the day that consistently fits your schedule.

By implementing the 90/90/1 rule, you can increase your productivity, maintain focus, and achieve your goals. With dedication and consistency, this technique can help propel you towards success in various areas of your life.

FAQs

Q: Who developed the 90/90/1 rule?

A: The 90/90/1 rule was created by motivational speaker and author Robin Sharma.

Q: How long should I dedicate to the 90/90/1 rule each day?

A: The 90/90/1 rule suggests spending 90 minutes each morning on your chosen goal for 90 consecutive days.

Q: Can the 90/90/1 rule be applied to both personal and professional goals?

A: Yes, the 90/90/1 rule can be customized to suit any type of goal, whether it’s related to personal growth or professional development.

Q: What are some strategies for staying motivated while using the 90/90/1 rule?

A: Utilize tools, find an accountability partner, focus on past successes, and adapt the rule to fit your schedule to stay motivated and committed to the 90/90/1 rule.