Bethesda’s Starfield: Steam users get early access to new features and bug fixes

Summary:

Bethesda’s highly anticipated space RPG, Starfield, released on September 6, 2023, and has faced some challenges in its first year. In an effort to improve the game, Bethesda has announced new features, critical bug fixes, and more in 2024. Steam users will have the opportunity to beta test these updates, with the first update set to arrive on January 17, 2024. While the beta won’t introduce any brand new features, it will address known issues, such as quests getting stuck, which will be a welcomed change for players.

Bethesda Promises “100+ fixes and improvements”:

Bethesda has promised to deliver more than 100 fixes and improvements to Starfield in the coming months. These updates will be rolled out to all players on all platforms by the end of January. However, Steam users will have early access to these updates through the beta channel.

Quest Fixes and More:

In the upcoming beta update, players will see fixes for quests that commonly get stuck, providing a smoother gameplay experience. While specific details have not been disclosed, Bethesda has also teased “new ways of traveling” in previous announcements, which may be introduced in future updates. Additionally, players can expect features like city maps, extra ship customization, and building options to enhance their gameplay.

Expansion on the Horizon:

Starfield is also set to receive a story-based DLC called “Shattered Space” in the first half of 2024. Little information has been shared about this expansion, but it is speculated to bring new adventures and content to the game.

FAQ:

Q: When will Steam users have access to the beta update?

A: The beta update for Starfield will be available to Steam users on January 17, 2024.

Q: How many fixes and improvements can players expect in the upcoming updates?

A: Bethesda has stated that there will be more than 100 fixes and improvements to Starfield.

Q: What new features are expected in future updates?

A: Bethesda has teased “new ways of traveling” as well as features like city maps, extra ship customization, and building options.

Q: Are there any story expansions planned for Starfield?

A: Yes, Starfield will receive a story-based DLC called “Shattered Space” in the first half of 2024.