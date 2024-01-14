The Rabbit R1 AI Assistant: A Retro-Inspired Approach to Simplifying Technology

Summary: The Rabbit R1 AI Assistant, unveiled at CES 2024, is a $200 handheld device designed to offer a more focused and less intrusive digital experience. With its retro square design and eye-catching orange color, the Rabbit R1 resembles a walkie-talkie and features a 2.88-inch touchscreen, a camera, control wheel, speakers, microphones, 4GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and runs on a 2.3GHz MediaTek processor. Unlike smartphones, the R1 does not have apps but can connect to the apps on your phone. Powered by Rabbit OS and a Large Action Model (LAM) AI, the R1 responds to voice commands and can perform tasks like booking rides, managing household tasks, and answering queries. Its adaptability allows it to learn and interact with new applications, expanding its capabilities beyond pre-installed apps. While the R1 is currently only owned by Rabbit CEO Jesse Lyu, it has gained popularity due to its nostalgic simplicity and potential to change how humans interact with technology. The initial 10,000 units of the R1 have sold out, with no immediate plans for restocking.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Rabbit R1 AI Assistant?

A: The Rabbit R1 is a handheld AI assistant resembling a walkie-talkie. It features a 2.88-inch touchscreen, camera, control wheel, speakers, microphones, 4GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and runs on a 2.3GHz MediaTek processor.

Q: What can the Rabbit R1 do?

A: The R1 can connect to the apps on your phone and perform tasks like booking rides, managing household tasks, and answering queries through voice commands.

Q: Can the Rabbit R1 learn and adapt to new applications?

A: Yes, the R1’s Large Action Model (LAM) AI allows it to learn and interact with new applications, expanding its capabilities beyond pre-installed apps.

Q: Has the Rabbit R1 been restocked?

A: No, the initial 10,000 units of the R1 have sold out, with no immediate plans for restocking.