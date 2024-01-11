Introducing Waves Audio’s Game-Changing Feedback Hunter

Summary: Waves Audio has released the Feedback Hunter plugin, a groundbreaking tool designed to help live sound engineers achieve maximum gain before feedback and optimize stage monitors and PA systems. With its innovative approach to feedback control, Feedback Hunter simplifies the setup process and ensures clear sound throughout live shows.

Feedback control has long been a challenge for live sound engineers. However, Waves Audio has developed a solution that revolutionizes the way stage monitors and PA systems are set up. The Feedback Hunter plugin analyzes the interaction between microphones and monitors, creating an EQ curve that optimizes their relationship. This not only leads to clear sound but also minimizes the risk of feedback.

What sets Feedback Hunter apart from Waves’ X-FDBK plugin is its usability during setup time. While X-FDBK is used during the show and targets problematic frequencies with single notch bands, Feedback Hunter processes the entire frequency spectrum and is used specifically during the setup phase. It eliminates the need for time-consuming room ringing and streamlines the process of ringing out speakers.

What makes the Feedback Hunter plugin truly remarkable is its ease of use. With its user-friendly interface, it is accessible to both seasoned sound engineers and those new to the field. Setup time can now be reduced to as little as 30 seconds, allowing engineers to focus on delivering excellent live sound rather than getting lost in technical setup procedures.

Waves Audio continues to lead the market in professional audio signal processing technologies and plugins. By introducing the Feedback Hunter plugin, they are once again providing sound engineers with a powerful tool that simplifies their workflow and ensures optimal performance on stage.

FAQ:

Q: Is Feedback Hunter suitable for both experienced and novice sound engineers?

A: Yes, Feedback Hunter is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to both seasoned professionals and beginners in the field of sound engineering.

Q: Can Feedback Hunter be used during live shows?

A: No, Feedback Hunter is specifically used during setup time to optimize stage monitors and PA systems.

Q: How does Feedback Hunter differ from Waves’ X-FDBK plugin?

A: While X-FDBK targets problematic frequencies during the show, Feedback Hunter processes the entire frequency spectrum and is used exclusively during the setup phase.