Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Coming to Xbox and PlayStation

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, a turn-based tactics game developed by Complex Studios and published by Frontier Developments, is expanding its reach beyond Windows PC. The game is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles on Feb. 20, 2024. Preorders are currently available with a 15% discount. Players will take control of the Grey Knights, a special chapter of Space Marines, to combat the forces of Nurgle. This console release adds to the growing selection of Warhammer 40,000 games, with more titles planned for the future.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Makes its Console Debut

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, the hit turn-based tactics game, is expanding its horizons beyond the PC gaming community. Console players can now rejoice, as the game is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on Feb. 20, 2024. The announcement trailer for the console port has already created quite a buzz among gaming enthusiasts. Preorders are now available, and eager players who secure their copies ahead of the launch will receive a generous 15% discount.

In Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, players assume the role of the Grey Knights, a special chapter of Space Marines specially trained to battle the malevolent daemons of the Warp. Their mission is to stop the vile spread of Nurgle’s rotting forces, facing off against Plague Knights and other formidable adversaries. With its immersive gameplay and deep customization options, this game promises to deliver a gripping experience for both new and experienced Warhammer 40,000 fans.

This latest console release adds to the impressive lineup of Warhammer 40,000 titles that have been released in recent years. From retro-themed shooters like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun to turn-based RPGs like Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, there is something for every gamer. The future looks equally promising, with the highly anticipated launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on Sep. 9, 2024, promising a thrilling third-person shooter experience.

Whether you’re a fan of tactical gameplay, immersive RPGs, or intense shooters, Warhammer 40,000 offers a diverse range of games to suit your preferences. Don’t miss out on the chance to explore this rich and expansive universe. Join the ranks of the Grey Knights and prepare to wage war against the forces of Chaos in Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.

