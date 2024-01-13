Best Locations for Farming Corrupted Mods in Warframe

Corrupted mods are essential for boosting your power and completing end-game builds in Warframe. These mods provide significant stat boosts to your Warframes and weapons, but come with a negative stat to balance them out. If you’re looking to farm these valuable mods, here are some of the best locations to do so.

The Horend Node on Deimos

For efficient farming, the best mission type is Capture, which makes the Horend node on Deimos the ideal place to farm Corrupted mods. This node offers a good balance between mission completion and mod farming. Make sure your squad has all four Dragon Keys before starting the mission, as these are required to unlock the vault containing the Corrupted mods.

Locating Orokin Vaults

Orokin Vaults can be found in the hidden rooms of Orokin Derelict tilesets. These vaults are not marked on the minimap and can appear in any room in the tileset. Look out for distinct semi-circular doors, which are a telltale sign of an Orokin Vault. They usually spawn in locations with small rectangular doorways.

To locate these vaults, comb through each tile of the map and check the corners for potential vault locations. Once you find a vault, mark it for your squadmates and the carrier of the correct key. Alternatively, you can use the Orokin Eye air support ability to locate and mark the vault door. Just keep in mind that the ability’s range is limited, so multiple uses may be necessary.

Solo Farming Strategy with Titania

If you’re farming Corrupted mods solo, you’ll need to carry all four Dragon Keys. This will give you a 75% debuff to your health, shields, damage output, and movement speed. To overcome these setbacks, consider using Titania with the Thermal Sunder ability. This ability allows you to fly, bypassing the movement speed debuff and making you more evasive.

In addition, Titania’s Thermal Sunder can be used to dispatch enemies during capture missions that turn into exterminations. Keep in mind that this build is not suitable for Steel Path mode due to its lack of durability.

Drop Chance and Price

Corrupted mods have an equal chance to drop in Orokin Vaults, approximately 4.2%. However, this means that you are likely to accumulate duplicates as you farm for these mods. If you prefer, you can also purchase Corrupted mods from other players through peer-to-peer trading. The prices for these mods can vary between 8 and 15 Platinum.

Farming Corrupted mods is an important part of progressing in Warframe. Use these strategies and locations to optimize your farming efforts and complete your builds with these powerful mods.

FAQs

What are Corrupted mods in Warframe?

Corrupted mods are powerful mods that provide significant stat boosts to your Warframes and weapons in Warframe. They also come with a negative stat to balance them out.

Where can I farm Corrupted mods in Warframe?

The best location to farm Corrupted mods is the Horend node on Deimos. This node offers an ideal balance between mission completion and mod farming.

How do I locate Orokin Vaults in Warframe?

Orokin Vaults can be found in hidden rooms within Orokin Derelict tilesets. Look for distinct semi-circular doors, which indicate the presence of an Orokin Vault. Combing through each tile of the map and checking corners for potential vault locations can help you locate them.

What is the drop chance and price of Corrupted mods in Warframe?

Corrupted mods have approximately a 4.2% drop chance in Orokin Vaults. The prices for these mods can vary between 8 and 15 Platinum when purchasing from other players through peer-to-peer trading.