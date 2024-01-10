XMG Unveils Powerhouse Gaming Laptops: XMG NEO 17, NEO 16, and XMG FUSION 15

XMG, a leading gaming laptop manufacturer, has recently announced its latest lineup of high-performance gaming laptops. The new range includes the XMG NEO 17, XMG NEO 16, and XMG FUSION 15, all packed with powerful specifications to meet the needs of hardcore gamers.

The XMG NEO 17 is a true powerhouse, boasting a 17″ display and graphics options up to the GeForce RTX 4090. With an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, this laptop is designed to handle even the most demanding gaming and content creation tasks. It also features improved routing of the water pipe in the interior, enhancing the efficiency of the XMG OASIS external laptop water cooling system.

The XMG NEO 17 comes with a 240Hz WQXGA display, providing smooth and immersive visuals. Gamers can also opt for the mechanical keyboard with CHERRY MX ULP Tactile switches, offering precise and responsive key feedback. The laptop is powered by a 99Wh battery, ensuring hours of uninterrupted gaming.

One notable feature of the XMG NEO 17 is its easy access to CPU undervolting and RAM overclocking, allowing users to fine-tune their system for optimal performance. The laptop utilizes liquid metal (Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut) for cooling the CPU and GPU, ensuring efficient heat dissipation.

In addition to the XMG NEO 17, XMG is also introducing the XMG NEO 16 and XMG FUSION 15. The XMG NEO 16 features a completely new all-aluminium chassis, offering improved durability and aesthetics. It sports a 16″ display with a brightness of 500 nits and a 240Hz refresh rate. The XMG NEO 16 also features an additional USB-C port and an optimized keyboard layout for enhanced usability.

The XMG FUSION 15, on the other hand, is a compact 15.3-inch laptop with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with an all-aluminium chassis, providing a sleek and lightweight design. The laptop boasts a full-size keyboard with membrane switches and an optimized layout for comfortable typing. The display offers a brightness of 500 nits and a 240Hz refresh rate, ensuring stunning visuals for gamers and content creators.

Overall, XMG’s latest lineup of gaming laptops brings impressive power and performance to the table. Whether you’re a professional gamer or a content creator, these laptops are designed to deliver a top-notch gaming experience. With their sleek designs and advanced features, XMG is setting the bar high for gaming laptops in 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are the key features of the XMG NEO 17?

A: The XMG NEO 17 features a 17″ display, graphics options up to the GeForce RTX 4090, an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, improved water pipe routing for the XMG OASIS external laptop water cooling system, a 240Hz WQXGA display, an optional mechanical keyboard, CPU undervolting and RAM overclocking capabilities, and a 99Wh battery.

Q: What cooling technologies are used in the XMG NEO 17?

A: The XMG NEO 17 utilizes liquid metal (Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut) for cooling the CPU and GPU. Configurations with an RTX 4070 or RTX 4060 use phase-changing Honeywell PTM7958 thermal compound to cool the processor and graphics card. It also features a powerful air cooling system to prevent temperature-related throttling.

Q: What are the key features of the XMG NEO 16 and XMG FUSION 15?

A: The XMG NEO 16 features a 16″ display, an all-aluminium chassis, an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, a 500 nits bright and 240Hz fast display, an additional USB-C port, an improved connector for the XMG OASIS, and an optimized keyboard layout. The XMG FUSION 15 is a compact 15.3-inch laptop with an all-aluminium chassis, a full-size keyboard with membrane switches, and a 500 nits bright IPS display with 240Hz refresh rate.

Source: XMG (https://www.xmg.gg/)