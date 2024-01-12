VESA Updates DisplayPort Specification to Support Higher Resolutions and Refresh Rates

VESA, the organization that establishes industry standards for electronics and semiconductors, has recently announced an update to its DisplayPort specification. The new version, v2.1a, brings significant changes to the cable specifications, allowing for higher resolutions and refresh rates. In particular, the DP40 cable specification has been replaced by the new DP54, enabling support for up to 8K 240Hz resolutions in 2m passive cables.

While this update may sound like a game-changer, it actually has limited implications for most users. The DisplayPort specification defines how images are transmitted from a source (e.g., graphics card) to a sink (e.g., monitor) through a digital connection. The transmission speed is determined by the version of DisplayPort supported by both the source and sink devices.

Prior to the introduction of DP2.1a, the most common configuration was DP1.4, which supported a maximum transmission rate of 8.1Gbps per lane. With DP2.0, additional modes, such as UHBR10, UHBR13.5, and UHBR20, were introduced, each offering higher transmission rates. However, the actual data rate achievable depends on the quality of the connecting cable.

To address this limitation, VESA developed the DP2.1a specification, requiring manufacturers to ensure that a 2m passively-powered cable can support at least the UHBR13.5 mode. This specification is a significant improvement over the previous DP40 standard, which had a much shorter length requirement and mandated both sink and source devices to be UHBR20-compliant.

However, the practical utility of the new DP54 cable specification remains questionable. Few PC gaming systems currently support DisplayPort 2.0/2.1, with most GPUs still using DP1.4a. Similarly, monitors with DP2.1 support are rare in the market. As a result, the demand for DP54-certified cables is limited.

Furthermore, for users seeking high-resolution and high-refresh-rate displays, it is worth noting that achieving 4K 240Hz gaming is possible with the slower HBR3 transmission mode, coupled with Display Stream Compression (DSC). While DSC compresses the transmitted images, the visual impact is negligible in most cases.

Overall, while VESA’s updates to the DisplayPort specification are forward-looking, they are not yet widely relevant for the current market. This evolution in technology is a glimpse into the future, where higher resolutions and refresh rates may become the norm. However, for the time being, most users will continue to use the existing DisplayPort standards without the need for the new DP54-certified cables.

