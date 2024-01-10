Valve Implements New Rules for Games Using AI Technology on Steam

Valve, the popular gaming platform, has recently introduced new guidelines for developers who want to publish games on Steam that utilize artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company’s blog post explains that these changes aim to improve transparency and provide consumer protection regarding the use of AI in games.

Under the new rules, developers will be required to disclose if their games contain pre-generated content, such as art, code, or sound, that was created with the assistance of AI. They must also assure that this content does not infringe on any copyrights or engage in any illegal activities. In addition, developers must indicate if their games include live AI-generated content and provide information about the safety measures implemented to prevent the generation of illegal or inappropriate material.

To further inform consumers, Steam will display a notification on the game’s store page if it contains AI technology. Moreover, players will have the ability to report any instances of illegal AI-generated content encountered while playing.

Valve’s decision to implement these guidelines comes after previous instances where the company rejected game submissions due to AI-generated assets relying on copyrighted material. The new rules demonstrate Valve’s commitment to integrating AI technology while adhering to existing copyright laws and evolving policies.

While some developers have praised the use of AI for tasks such as game testing and concept development, the gaming industry as a whole remains divided. Concerns center around the potential for AI to replace traditional artists and creatives, which could have negative implications for professionals in these fields.

Valve acknowledges that as the technology and legal framework surrounding AI continue to evolve, their stance and rules may change accordingly. The company emphasizes its willingness to learn from the games submitted to Steam and adapt its policies in response to the progress of AI and related laws.

