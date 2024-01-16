Apple News: Your Perfect Election Companion

Staying up to date with all the election news, polls, and debates can be overwhelming during election years. Thankfully, Apple News has continuously evolved its election coverage feature to make it easier for users to stay informed. Let’s take a look at what Apple News offers and how it simplifies the election coverage experience.

Live Activities and Apple News

One of the recent notable additions to Apple News is the introduction of Live Activities for news coverage. These Live Activities were introduced in iOS 16 as part of the feature overhaul for the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. They are special notifications that provide live updates, visible in a pop-up or on the Lock Screen.

With Apple News election coverage, Live Activities become incredibly useful. Even when your iPhone is locked, you can see a constantly updating tally of the latest election events and the percentage of delegates reporting. Simply long-press the Dynamic Island to view the Live Activity while using your iPhone.

Specialized Election 2024 Coverage

Apple News has had a dedicated election coverage section for years, and it continues to expand its feature set. You can access it by going to the Following tab and selecting “Election 2024” from the list.

Within the election coverage section, Apple News now offers the ability to personalize your election news. You can choose different sources, topics, and channels to follow, ensuring you receive the information that matters most to you. As the election day draws near, the “For You” section of Apple News will help you keep track of the topics and candidates you’re personally invested in.

Bonus: Apple News+ Audio

For those seeking more general news coverage, Apple News offers an additional resource – Apple News Audio and podcasts. The daily “Apple News Today” provides concise 10-minute segments that break down the top stories.

Apple News+ subscribers and Apple One Premier members can also access audio versions of articles, making it convenient to listen to news on the go. These audio stories are available alongside “Apple News Today” in the Apple Podcasts app, offering seamless listening and queue management.

Regardless of your political affiliation, the Apple News app aims to be your one-stop shop for political coverage. The integration of Live Activities enhances the experience further, providing real-time updates and improving user engagement. We encourage everyone to give Apple News a try and stay informed about the latest election news.

FAQ

What is Apple News?

Apple News is a news aggregation app available on Apple devices that provides access to a wide range of news articles and publications.

How can I access election coverage in Apple News?

You can find election coverage in Apple News by going to the Following tab and selecting “Election 2024” from the list of topics.

What are Live Activities in Apple News?

Live Activities are special notifications that provide live updates on specific events or topics. In the context of election coverage, Live Activities keep you updated on the latest developments and results.

Can I personalize my election news in Apple News?

Yes, Apple News allows you to personalize your election news by choosing different sources, topics, and channels to follow.

What is Apple News Audio?

Apple News Audio is a feature that provides audio versions of news articles, allowing users to listen to news stories rather than read them. It is available for Apple News+ subscribers and Apple One Premier members.

Where can I find Apple News podcasts?

Apple News podcasts can be found in the Apple Podcasts app, alongside the daily “Apple News Today” segments.

Sources: Apple News, Apple Podcasts