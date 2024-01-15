Unknown X Announces New RPG Game “Marisa of Liartop Mountain” and Collaboration with Toby Fox for Touhou Game

Unknown X, a game developer, made exciting announcements during its “Dankagu Shin’nen-kai” Touhou showcase. The company revealed that it will be releasing a digital tabletop adventure RPG game titled “Marisa of Liartop Mountain” for PC via Steam in 2024. The game takes players on a journey with Reimu as they navigate through mysterious peaks and valleys, facing surprises and relying on dice rolls to determine their fate. This branching narrative adventure is inspired by classic gamebooks, offering players the opportunity to influence the story with their decisions.

In addition to “Marisa of Liartop Mountain,” Unknown X also unveiled a second trailer for its game “Touhou Dungeon Maker – The Labyrinth of Heart.” This game, set to launch in 2024, features mysterious dungeons filled with phantoms that are slowly consuming the surface world. Players will command six Touhou heroines, including Reisen Udongein Inaba, Satori Komeiji, and Hatano Kokoro, as they fend off waves of apparitions. The game also allows players to craft their own dungeons and strategize to guide enemy ghosts into the line of fire.

Another major announcement from Unknown X is its collaboration with Toby Fox, the creator and composer of the popular game Undertale. Toby Fox will be composing the original song “U.N. Owen Was Hero?” for the updated and expanded version of the rhythm smartphone game “Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost.” The game will launch on PC via Steam on February 7, with a Nintendo Switch release to be announced.

Unknown X’s Campfire crowdfunding campaign for the standalone PC version of “Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost” was a massive success, surpassing its 15 million yen goal within 30 minutes. As a result, the company has committed to releasing the game on the Nintendo Switch as well. The crowdfunding campaign raised a total of 193,277,283 yen, enabling the Switch version to also receive a physical release.

With the upcoming release of “Marisa of Liartop Mountain” and the collaboration with Toby Fox, Unknown X continues to captivate gamers with its innovative and immersive games set in the enchanting world of Touhou.

