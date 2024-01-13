Controversial Landlord Uses CCTV to Monitor Tenants in Dublin

A shocking case of landlord misconduct has come to light in Dublin, where a controversial landlord has been using CCTV cameras to monitor and intimidate his tenants. This discovery was made by computer engineer Salvador Chavez Morales, a recent arrival in Dublin who found himself entangled with notorious Luxembourg landlord Marc Godart.

Salvador had initially been attracted to Dublin by the promise of visas that allowed him to study English while working part-time. However, just six weeks after his arrival, he found himself facing eviction and running short on food. It turned out that the letting agency had retained a significant portion of Salvador’s savings and had issued him an eviction notice. The reason for the eviction? Salvador had objected to a CCTV camera installed in his kitchen that recorded live footage. To force him out, the agency even removed his bed and bedroom door.

Further investigation reveals that Marc Godart operates a property business that targets new arrivals in Ireland, particularly those who are unfamiliar with housing laws and regulations. His company rents out numerous beds across multiple properties in Dublin city centre, with some rooms housing up to six people in three-tier bunk beds. Godart employs Spanish-speaking staff to target Latin American migrants, advertising on Spanish-language chat groups and social media platforms.

The use of CCTV cameras within these properties has raised alarm bells. The cameras record live audio and video footage of the tenants, with the footage being monitored by Godart’s employees through a mobile app. The cameras have been used to identify tenants who violate house rules, such as leaving unwashed plates in the sink.

This disturbing revelation highlights the dire shortage of affordable housing in Dublin and the vulnerability of new arrivals who are unaware of their rights as tenants. It also underscores the need for stricter regulations and oversight in the rental market. Whether or not there will be any legal ramifications for Marc Godart and his practices remains to be seen.

(Source: The Irish Times)