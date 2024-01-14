Anssil i4 Smart Mattress: Revolutionizing Sleep with AI and IoT

Sleeping on a regular mattress is a thing of the past. Introducing the Anssil i4 Smart Mattress, a revolutionary sleep solution that combines advanced technology with comfort. This cutting-edge mattress has taken the market by storm, earning recognition at CES 2024 for its innovative design and features.

Unlike traditional mattresses, the Anssil i4 is made with Hyper-Elastic Polymer and boasts an inner web of 14 million 3D woven strings. These strings not only provide superior support but also adapt to your body’s needs. By analyzing biometric data collected from the bed’s 540 pressure and heart-rate sensors, the mattress can adjust its firmness level, height, and angle to ensure a personalized sleep experience.

The Anssil Link app acts as the gateway to your sleep data, transforming the information gathered by the mattress into easy-to-understand insights. From sleep duration and stages to sleeping position, the AI algorithm generates a comprehensive sleep report tailored to your needs. By integrating with other smart devices such as smart scales and wearables, the Anssil i4 becomes part of a larger digital healthcare ecosystem, enabling a holistic approach to sleep and overall well-being.

While the current version of the Anssil mattress available on Amazon lacks the AI capabilities of the i4 Smart Mattress, it still provides excellent comfort and support. Priced at $1,700, it offers a glimpse into the future of sleep technology.

With the Anssil i4 Smart Mattress, you can say goodbye to restless nights and hello to a personalized and rejuvenating sleep experience. Embrace the power of AI and IoT to transform the way you sleep and take control of your well-being.

