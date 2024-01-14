New Kit Car by Liberty Walk Brings Adorableness to Ferrari

Summary:

Liberty Walk, known for their expertise in customizing cars, has created a remarkable conversion kit for the Autozam AZ-1 that transforms it into a miniature version of the iconic Ferrari F40. The result is an incredibly cute and lovable car that retains the charm of the Autozam while incorporating the distinctive design of the F40. Though it may lack the power and performance of a true Ferrari, the Liberty Walk kit brings a touch of luxury and style to this affordable kei car.

The Autozam AZ-1 is already beloved by car enthusiasts for its compact size, bug-eye looks, and gullwing doors. Liberty Walk saw the potential in this little car and decided to give it a makeover using their expertise. The F40 body kit conversion is a testament to Liberty Walk’s skill in design and craftsmanship, as the kit perfectly complements the Autozam’s proportions.

While the exterior may resemble a Ferrari, the Autozam AZ-1 is still powered by a modest turbocharged 657cc Suzuki three-cylinder engine, delivering 63 horsepower to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. The Liberty Walk kit is purely cosmetic, allowing owners to customize their Autozam further if desired.

However, the transformation comes at a price. The complete body kit alone costs $22,660, not including the cost of an Autozam AZ-1. Though it may seem steep for a three-cylinder kei car, the undeniable cuteness and unique design make this conversion an appealing choice for car enthusiasts.

FAQs:

Q: What is Liberty Walk?

A: Liberty Walk is a car customization company known for their wide-body kits and unique designs.

Q: What is an Autozam AZ-1?

A: The Autozam AZ-1 is a kei car produced by Mazda during the early 1990s. It is known for its distinctive design and compact size.

Q: How much does the Liberty Walk kit cost?

A: The complete body kit for the Autozam AZ-1 costs $22,660, in addition to the cost of the car itself.

Q: Can the Autozam be further modified?

A: Yes, the Liberty Walk kit is only cosmetic, allowing owners to customize the suspension, engine, and other aspects of the car if desired.

Q: Is the Liberty Walk conversion worth the price?

A: While it may seem expensive for a kei car, the unique design and undeniable cuteness of the Liberty Walk conversion make it a desirable option for car enthusiasts.