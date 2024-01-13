The McLaren Speedtail: A Futuristic and Highly Collectible Hypercar

McLaren has captured the attention of the automotive world once again with the unveiling of the Speedtail. This super aerodynamic Hyper GT is a true marvel of speed and performance. Its sleek and harmonious design is nothing short of breathtaking.

The Speedtail is an extremely limited edition car, with only 106 units ever produced. The model we have here is number 69, and it boasts a stunning color combination that is truly mesmerizing.

One of the standout features of the Speedtail is its unconventional side mirrors, which have been replaced with cameras. Additionally, the car does not come equipped with side-mounted airbags, making it non-compliant with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) in the United States. Despite this, the majority of customers for the Speedtail are from the US.

However, there is a way for the vehicle to be imported into the United States. It falls under the Show or Display law, which exempts historically or technologically significant cars from certain regulations. However, there is a mileage limitation imposed on these cars, and they must also be made available for inspection by the NHTSA until they are 25 years old.

The Speedtail is a true masterpiece, both inside and out. The exterior is finished in a bespoke McLaren Special Operations Liquid Blue Silver, while the interior boasts a futuristic cabin with polished Zircon trim, aluminum, titanium, and carbon fiber. The seats, headliner, and door sills are wrapped in luxurious two-tone full aniline leather with bespoke stitching and quilting.

Despite being a 2020 model, this particular Speedtail has only clocked 64 miles on the odometer. It has been meticulously stored in a garage, with protective film and plastic still intact. The car is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering a staggering 1,035 horsepower and 848 lb-ft of torque. With such power, the Speedtail can reach a top speed of 250 mph and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

To achieve these impressive numbers, the Speedtail features an active aerodynamic system and a Velocity Mode that optimizes performance at high speeds. The car is also equipped with an advanced dielectric-cooled and insulated lithium-ion battery, the most power-dense battery ever fitted to a production car at the time of its launch.

McLaren handpicked all 106 customers for the Speedtail based on their history with the brand. Only authorized McLaren centers have serviced this car, ensuring its pristine condition. The original sticker price of the Speedtail was $2.67 million, with optional equipment costing an additional $443,197.

Now, this exclusive and highly advanced vehicle is set to be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s. With an estimated selling price of $2 million to $2.5 million, the Speedtail is poised to become a highly sought-after collector’s item. The car will come with a car cover, a chassis-numbered tool kit, and a factory luggage case, adding to its appeal.

The McLaren Speedtail is a true testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and performance. Its futuristic design and extraordinary capabilities make it a standout in the world of hypercars. As it heads to auction, it is sure to find its place among the most coveted and collectible cars of all time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can the McLaren Speedtail be legally imported into the United States?

Yes, the Speedtail can be imported into the United States under the Show or Display law, which exempts historically or technologically significant cars from certain regulations. However, there are mileage limitations and inspection requirements that must be met.

What is the top speed of the McLaren Speedtail?

The Speedtail can reach a top speed of 250 mph, making it one of the fastest street-legal cars ever produced.

How many Speedtail models were produced?

McLaren produced a total of 106 Speedtail models, making it an extremely limited edition car.

What is the estimated selling price of the Speedtail at auction?

RM Sotheby’s expects the Speedtail to sell for anywhere between $2 million and $2.5 million at the upcoming auction.