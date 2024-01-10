New AI-Supported Binoculars Identify Thousands of Wildlife Species

Introducing the latest innovation in outdoor exploration – AI-supported binoculars that can identify over 9,000 species of birds and mammals. Designed by Marc Newson, the Swarovski Optic AX Visio binoculars not only provide crystal clear images but also utilize advanced technology to recognize wildlife instantly.

The process is simple: when the binoculars are focused on a bird or animal, a single button press activates the integrated operating and object-recognition system. Within seconds, a red circle fills in and the name of the species appears on the screen. This groundbreaking technology is powered by an onboard neural processing unit.

The AX Visio binoculars boast impressive specifications, including a 10×32 magnification and a 1,000-yard field of view. The image quality is exceptional, allowing wildlife enthusiasts to capture breathtaking photographs and videos. Equipped with a 13MP camera and 1080p video capability, the binoculars enable wireless transfer of media to the Swarovski Optik Outdoor app on smartphones.

One notable feature of the binoculars is the built-in GPS, which enhances the accuracy of species identification based on the user’s location. Additionally, the “Share discoveries” function allows users to guide others to specific wildlife sightings by displaying arrow markers in the binoculars’ viewfinder.

While the AX Visio binoculars undoubtedly offer an unmatched experience for wildlife enthusiasts, they come with a hefty price tag of $4,799. As such, they may not be an impulse purchase for most consumers. Nonetheless, these cutting-edge binoculars are set to revolutionize the way we observe and interact with nature.

