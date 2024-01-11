Smart Home Innovations at CES 2024

Every year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) showcases the latest and greatest innovations in technology. This year, CES 2024 highlighted several exciting developments in the world of smart homes. From TVs to lights, locks to vacuums, here are some of the standout products and features that were announced.

LG TVs

LG announced that their TVs will soon act as Matter controllers, allowing users to set up, view, and control all their Matter-compatible devices from one place. This integration extends to hardware within Google Home, enabling users to manage both LG and Google Home devices directly from their TV.

Nanoleaf Lights

Nanoleaf unveiled their first dedicated outdoor lights, the Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights and Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights. These lights are part of Nanoleaf’s Matter Essentials line and can be programmed with most major voice assistants. They come with preset lighting scenes and can be integrated with other Nanoleaf products for added functionality.

Lockly Visage

Lockly introduced the Visage, a futuristic smart lock that can scan your face for authentication. This wireless lock also supports fingerprint and Apple’s Home Key authentication methods. While Matter certification is still pending, the Visage is expected to work with Apple’s Home app, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

Aqara Hub M3

Aqara showcased their Matter-compatible hub, the Hub M3, which includes an IR blaster for controlling older devices. It supports local device automations programmed through Aqara’s app or third-party Matter apps like Apple Home, Google Home, or Amazon Alexa. Aqara also introduced the Smart Lock U300, a versatile smart lock for doors with lever locks.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

Roborock, known for their robot vacuum cleaners, launched their first Matter-compatible vacuum, the S8 MaxV Ultra. This vacuum features advanced AI-powered obstacle avoidance and additional mopping capabilities. While major smart home platforms have not yet added support for robot vacuums through Matter, the S8 MaxV Ultra offers voice assistant commands for basic cleaning tasks.

Mui Board Gen 2

The Mui Board 2, a smart home device touch controller, was showcased once again after being first introduced at CES 2023. It offers an elegant design that resembles a piece of wood trimming and includes illuminated controls for various smart home functions. With Matter support, the Mui Board 2 can seamlessly integrate with other Matter-compatible devices.

These announcements at CES 2024 demonstrate the ongoing development and expansion of the Matter smart home networking protocol. As more companies adopt Matter, users can look forward to increased interoperability and seamless integration of their smart home devices.

FAQ

What is Matter?

Matter is a smart home networking protocol that aims to improve interoperability and communication between different smart home devices. It allows devices from different manufacturers to work together seamlessly, enhancing the user experience.

What are some advantages of Matter?

Matter eliminates the need for proprietary hubs and allows devices to communicate locally. This makes the network more robust and less reliant on external factors such as power and internet outages. Furthermore, Matter offers multi-admin capabilities, enabling devices to work with multiple smart home platforms simultaneously.

Where can I find these products?

These products are expected to be available in the market later this year, following their respective launch dates. For more information about availability and pricing, it is recommended to visit the official websites of the individual companies.