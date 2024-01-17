Scientists Discover Unique Surface Signature of Higher-Order Topological Insulators

Scientists have made a breakthrough in the study of higher-order topological insulators (HOTIs), a class of materials that have the ability to conduct electricity along one-dimensional lines on their surfaces. Previous research has focused on understanding the surface properties of these materials, but a team of physicists has now discovered a unique surface signature that could provide the first definitive evidence of HOTIs.

In a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and other institutions found that by examining the interiors of HOTIs, they could identify a surface behavior that distinguishes HOTIs from other materials. This discovery opens up new possibilities for experimentally confirming the existence of topological states in real materials.

“In the past, the bulk or interior properties of HOTIs and other topological insulators have been overlooked,” said Barry Bradlyn, a physics professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and one of the study’s co-leaders. “But when we examined the surfaces more closely, we realized that they are far from trivial or featureless.”

HOTIs are unique because they restrict electrical conduction to a one-dimensional edge, or “hinge,” rather than the entire two-dimensional surface. This property has been challenging to observe in experiments due to the high degree of symmetry required in the material samples.

To overcome this challenge, the researchers focused on the interior of the HOTIs and considered the differences in spin—a property of electrons that allows them to behave as miniature magnets. They discovered that each spin state leaves a unique surface signature, which can be detected using the magneto-optic Kerr effect.

“With the spin-dependent surface behaviors we found, we can say that there is a transparent layer that keeps the interior separate from the surface,” explained Gregory Fiete, a physics professor at Northeastern University and a corresponding author of the study.

The researchers identified bismuth bromide as a strong candidate for observing this surface signature and are currently working on designing experiments to confirm their findings.

The discovery of this unique surface signature could have significant implications for the development of quantum computing and spintronic devices. By further understanding the properties of HOTIs, scientists can unlock new possibilities for technological advancements.

