Patriot Unveils Revolutionary PCIe 5.0 SSD at CES 2024

At this year’s CES, Patriot showcased an extraordinary SSD that is set to revolutionize the storage industry. Introducing the Patriot Viper PV573, a cutting-edge PCIe 5.0 SSD that combines Phison’s advanced E26 Max14um controller with Micron’s state-of-the-art B58R 2400 MT/s TLC NAND. This powerful hardware combo allows Patriot to provide mind-boggling sequential read speeds of up to 14 GB/s, pushing the boundaries of PCIe 5.0 storage to a whole new level.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Viper PV573 is its impressive temperature performance. Even under heavy load, this SSD operates at below 45 degrees Celsius, thanks to the implementation of new SSD controller thermal optimizations and Patriot’s innovative low-profile Viper cooling solution. Users can now enjoy blazing-fast speeds without worrying about overheating.

In addition to the PV573, Phison also introduced a slightly slower version called the Viper PV553, which still delivers impressive sequential read speeds of 12.4 GB/s. The PV553 utilizes Phison’s standard E26 SSD controller, as opposed to the newer Max14um variant found in the PV573, which accounts for its slightly slower performance. Regardless, both of these new Phison SSDs exhibit exceptional speed and performance.

To address concerns about thermal throttling, both the Viper PV573 and PV553 come equipped with a sturdy heatsink, resulting in a thickness of 16.5mm. The included fan in the heatsink boasts an impressive operational lifespan of 25,000 hours. While this fan does add a bit of bulk to the SSD, it is a necessary trade-off for achieving peak performance.

During CES, Patriot’s booth emphasized pushing the limits of hardware, showcasing not only their groundbreaking SSDs but also fast DDR5 memory and other cutting-edge technologies. Our time spent with Patriot left us exhilarated, and we are eager to share more about their innovative endeavors in the near future.

