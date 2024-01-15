Microsoft Rewards Program Reverts to Old Point System

Summary

Microsoft has made a surprising update to its Microsoft Rewards program, reverting back to its old point system for rewards. Users can now earn up to 5, 10, and 30 points per reward, according to a recent tweet by Idle Sloth. The changes come after several modifications were made to the program in the past, including a cooldown period and a decrease in the number of points awarded.

Microsoft Rewards Program Returns to Original Point System

Last year, Microsoft implemented significant modifications to its loyalty award programs, including Microsoft Rewards and Xbox Rewards app. These changes were met with backlash from users, who were dissatisfied with the reduction in points awarded for “other activities.” Additionally, the discontinuation of the Xbox Rewards app further disappointed users who enjoyed the weekly challenges and player streaks.

Many users expressed their frustration on social media, stating that they primarily used Microsoft’s Chromium-based browser, Edge, because of the Microsoft Rewards program. Microsoft clarified that it had no intention to end the Rewards program and instead was evolving it. The introduction of a cooldown period limiting searches to three per 15 minutes was one of the changes made during this evolution.

Microsoft Edge, known for its plethora of features aimed at enhancing the browsing experience, has been a major selling point for the browser. However, users have also complained about the browser feeling bloated due to the inclusion of numerous features they do not find useful. The alterations made to the Rewards program had an impact on the browser’s market share.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What changes were made to the Microsoft Rewards program?

Previously, Microsoft made adjustments to the number of points awarded for searches, resulting in a decrease in points earned. They also introduced a cooldown period, limiting users to three searches per 15 minutes.

2. What prompted the decision to revert to the old point system?

Users expressed their discontent with the changes made to the Rewards program, particularly the reduction in points. Microsoft listened to this feedback and decided to return to the original point system to address user dissatisfaction.

3. How has this change affected Microsoft Edge?

Microsoft Edge has been a popular browser choice for users due to the inclusion of the Rewards program. The modifications to the program affected the browser’s market share, as users felt less inclined to use it after the changes were implemented.

