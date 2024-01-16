Peregrine Spacecraft’s Lunar Ambitions Dashed by Fuel Leak, Heading Back to Earth

The Peregrine spacecraft, part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, is returning to Earth after a critical fuel leak thwarted its mission to land on the moon. Developed by Astrobotic Technology under a $108 million contract with NASA, the Peregrine lander was forced to disintegrate midair while descending back to Earth due to an anomalous state of the propulsion system. The decision was made to end the mission responsibly and avoid potential safety risks. The spacecraft will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, posing no danger.

Prior to the fuel leak, the Peregrine faced challenges, including an “anomaly” that disrupted its solar-powered battery and resulted in the spacecraft’s position away from the sun. The exact cause of the fuel leak remains unknown. Astrobotic and NASA will provide further updates on the mission during a news conference on Thursday.

While other disposal options were available, such as leaving the spacecraft in space or crash-landing it on the moon, Astrobotic decided to bring the Peregrine back to Earth to avoid potential risks or damage caused by an uncontrolled object in space. Upon reentry, the vehicle will be destroyed as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds.

If the Peregrine had successfully reached the moon, it would have been the first US spacecraft to land on the lunar surface since NASA’s Apollo 17 mission in 1972. However, the fuel leak prevented a soft landing, and the mission shifted to operating the vehicle as a satellite. Due to the leak, long, controlled burns of the main engines became impossible.

The Peregrine was able to activate some science instruments and payloads on board, despite its setbacks. While this mission did not achieve its intended goals, it has provided valuable insights for future moon missions and has demonstrated the dedication and resilience of the mission control team.

FAQs

1. What caused the fuel leak in the Peregrine spacecraft?

2. Will the reentry of the Peregrine spacecraft pose any safety risks?

3. What were the disposal options for the Peregrine lander?

4. How far is the Peregrine spacecraft currently from Earth?

As of Monday, the spacecraft was approximately 218,000 miles (351,000 kilometers) away from Earth.