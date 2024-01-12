Nintendo Switch to Feature Classic Game Boy Advance RPGs

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack will soon have access to two beloved Game Boy Advance role-playing games – Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age. The exact release date is yet to be confirmed, with sources indicating either January 16th or 17th. These highly anticipated additions have been a long time coming, as Nintendo initially announced the inclusion of Game Boy games to its subscription service about a year ago.

For those unfamiliar with the titles, Golden Sun follows the journey of four magic-wielding heroes – Isaac, Garet, Ivan, and Mia – as they attempt to prevent the release of the dangerous power of Alchemy onto their world of Weyard. The game takes players through various locations, including villages, caverns, and dungeons, where they face challenging puzzles, formidable enemies, and epic trials that push their magical abilities to their limits. Along the way, the heroes receive assistance from mystical creatures called Djinn, who help them unlock powerful spells and attacks.

Golden Sun: The Lost Age serves as a direct sequel, shifting the story’s focus to Felix, who was originally the antagonist in the first game. Felix is on a mission to prove that Alchemy can save Weyard, rather than destroy it. Accompanying Felix are Adepts Jenna and Sheba, along with the scholarly Kraden, as they confront new challenges that test their resolve.

In addition to the captivating single-player campaigns, players can also enjoy the multiplayer battle mode in both games. Nintendo has indicated that game data can be transferred between the two titles using either a password or an emulated link cable.

Fans of role-playing games and the Game Boy Advance era will undoubtedly be thrilled to have these beloved classics available on the Nintendo Switch. The addition of Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age showcases Nintendo’s commitment to preserving and celebrating gaming history, allowing players to relive the adventures and magic of these iconic titles.

Summary: Nintendo Switch subscribers with the Expansion Pack will soon have access to the Game Boy Advance RPGs Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age. These classic titles, known for their immersive gameplay and magical adventures, will be available on an unspecified date in January. The games follow the stories of heroic characters who utilize their magical abilities to prevent the misuse of Alchemy and save their world from destruction. Players can also look forward to a multiplayer battle mode and the ability to transfer game data between the two titles.

FAQ:

Q: When will Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age be available on the Nintendo Switch?

A: The exact release date is yet to be confirmed, but sources indicate it will be available in January.

Q: What are the games about?

A: Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age revolve around the adventures of magic-wielding heroes who must prevent the misuse of Alchemy and protect their world.

Q: Can players transfer game data between the two titles?

A: Yes, game data can be transferred between Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age using either a password or an emulated link cable.

Q: Will the games support multiplayer features?

A: Yes, both games will include a multiplayer battle mode for players to enjoy.