New Meta Quest 2 Headset Offers Affordable VR Experience

The Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, with its lower specs and more affordable price, provides a great entry-level VR experience. While it may not have all the features of the newer Meta Quest 3, the Quest 2 still supports a wide range of titles and offers a standalone experience, eliminating the need for external sensors and wires. At a holiday price of $249, the Quest 2 is an attractive option for those looking to try out VR.

Walmart is currently offering a special promotion for the 128GB Quest 2, with a $50 Meta Store credit included with purchase. This effectively brings the price down to $200, making it an even more enticing deal. Meta has also been consistently updating the Quest 2 with improvements to GPU speeds and CPU power, ensuring that users continue to get the best experience possible.

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore Speaker On Sale

Amazon is currently offering a significant discount on the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore portable speaker. Originally priced at a premium, the Beosound Explore is now available for just $119.78, a savings of $80. This cylindrical speaker features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and is built to withstand the elements, with a rating of IP67 for dust and water resistance.

The Beosound Explore not only looks sleek and stylish, but it also delivers impressive sound quality. With its 1.8-inch drivers and adjustable sound signature, users can enjoy their preferred audio experience. The speaker has a battery life of up to 27 hours and can even be paired with a second Explore speaker for stereo sound.

Add Retro Flair to Your Game Room with Arcade Cabinets

If you’re looking to create a nostalgic gaming experience in your home, consider Arcade1Up’s Capcom Legacy and Pac-Man arcade cabinets. These cabinets are currently on sale for $299.98 on Amazon, a savings of $200. Each cabinet comes preloaded with 14 games and features authentic artwork, a coin drop mechanism, and a lighted marquee. The Capcom cabinet even adds online play and global leaderboards, a first for the line.

Other Weekend Deals to Consider

In addition to the Meta Quest 2 and Beosound Explore deals, there are several other discounted products worth considering:

The Canon Ivy 2 instant photo printer is available starting at $69, allowing you to print photos directly from your iOS or Android device.

Huanuo’s dual monitor mount is currently on sale for $34.99, providing a cost-effective solution for those in need of a multi-monitor setup.

The Hoto electric screwdriver, priced at $40.84, is a versatile tool for building furniture and making minor repairs.

With these deals, you can enjoy high-quality tech products at more affordable prices. Whether you’re looking to get into VR gaming, upgrade your portable speaker, or add retro gaming to your home, these discounts offer great opportunities to save.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How does the Meta Quest 2 compare to the Meta Quest 3?

The Meta Quest 2 offers a more affordable price but has lower specs compared to the Meta Quest 3. It still provides a great VR experience and supports a wide range of titles.

2. Can the Beosound Explore speaker withstand outdoor conditions?

Yes, the Beosound Explore is built to withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters and is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. It is designed to be portable and durable.

3. What games are included with the Capcom Legacy and Pac-Man arcade cabinets?

The cabinets come preloaded with 14 games each. The Capcom Legacy cabinet features Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting and also offers online play and global leaderboards.