New Contenders: The Battle of the 135mm Portrait Lenses

Summary: In a crowded market, three major full-frame mirrorless companies – Canon, Sony, and Nikon – have released 135mm f/1.8 lenses for portrait photography. While it’s unusual to compare different brands directly, it can be fun to see how they stack up against each other. A comparison of the Sony G Master, Canon L, and Nikkor Plena 135mm lenses reveals interesting differences in terms of chromatic aberration, flare resistance, sharpness, and bokeh.

FAQ:

Q: What is chromatic aberration?

A: Chromatic aberration refers to the appearance of color casts in out-of-focus areas of an image.

Q: Which lens showed visible chromatic aberration?

A: Only the Sony G Master exhibited noticeable chromatic aberration, although it was minor.

Q: What is flare?

A: Flare occurs when light scatters within a lens system, resulting in decreased contrast and the presence of artifacts in the image.

Q: Which lens showed the most flare?

A: The Canon L lens displayed the most flare, with the image easily washing out towards bright light sources.

Q: What is sharpness in a lens?

A: Sharpness refers to the ability of a lens to accurately reproduce fine details and edges in an image.

Q: Which lens demonstrated the best sharpness?

A: The Canon L lens appeared to be the sharpest, although the differences were minimal. The Nikon Plena exhibited consistent sharpness across the frame.

Q: What is bokeh?

A: Bokeh refers to the quality of the out-of-focus areas in an image, specifically how smooth and pleasing they appear.

Q: How did the lenses perform in terms of bokeh?

A: All three lenses produced soft and smooth transitions between the subject and the background, creating a pleasing bokeh effect.

In conclusion, while each lens has its strengths and weaknesses, all three 135mm f/1.8 portrait lenses offer excellent performance for capturing stunning portraits. Photographers can choose based on their preferred characteristics, such as flare resistance, sharpness, or bokeh quality.