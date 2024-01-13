ASUS AirVision M1 Glasses: A Portable Solution for Extra Screen Space

At CES 2024, ASUS unveiled its latest innovation, the AirVision M1 glasses, which offer a unique alternative to bulky portable monitors. While some may compare it to Apple’s Vision Pro headset, these glasses are primarily designed to provide users with additional screen space rather than interactive augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Unlike headsets like the Vision Pro, the AirVision M1 glasses do not support interactive AR or recognize hand gestures and virtual objects. Instead, these glasses feature built-in microLED displays with a full HD resolution, allowing users to project their desktop or multiple windows into virtual space. With the ability to display up to six or seven virtual windows or desktops, users can choose from different aspect ratios, such as 16:9, 21:9, 32:9, and more. The glasses offer three degrees of freedom, allowing users to either pin the virtual screens in place or track their head movements.

During a hands-on demo, the AirVision M1 glasses impressed with their sharp display quality. When compared to AR laptops like Sightful Spacetop, the glasses offered a larger vertical field of view of up to 57 degrees. The glasses are easy to set up and use, with a simple command menu to create additional virtual workspaces and the ability to adjust the virtual display’s size by zooming in or out. Users can also navigate their laptop’s touchpad or type without difficulty, as they can see through the virtual displays. Additionally, the glasses come with magnetic blinders that provide a clean black backdrop and eliminate distractions from the surroundings.

One standout use case for the AirVision M1 glasses is gaming. When connected to an ROG Ally, the glasses offer a massive virtual screen for non-VR gaming, similar to wearing a headset like the Meta Quest 3. This feature makes them ideal for travelers, as they provide a space-saving alternative to portable monitors.

In terms of pricing, ASUS targets a price point of around $700 for the AirVision M1 glasses, significantly lower than Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which costs $3,000. Considering that portable monitors typically range from $250 to $400 and offer much less screen space, the price seems reasonable.

If you’re in the market for a portable solution to expand your screen space, keep an eye out for ASUS’ AirVision M1 glasses, expected to be available in the third quarter of 2024.

Summary

ASUS has introduced the AirVision M1 glasses, which provide users with extra screen space in a portable and innovative way. Unlike headsets designed for augmented reality experiences, these glasses project desktop or multiple windows into virtual space using built-in microLED displays. With the ability to display up to six or seven virtual windows or desktops, users can choose from various aspect ratios. The glasses offer three degrees of freedom, allowing users to pin screens or track head movements. Impressively, the glasses provide sharp display quality and can be easily set up and adjusted. They are ideal for gaming and offer a cost-effective alternative to Apple’s Vision Pro headset. The AirVision M1 glasses are expected to be available in the third quarter of 2024.

FAQ

What is the primary purpose of ASUS AirVision M1 glasses?

The primary purpose of the AirVision M1 glasses is to provide users with extra screen space without the need to carry around bulky portable monitors. They project desktop or multiple windows into virtual space using built-in microLED displays.

Do the AirVision M1 glasses support augmented reality?

No, the AirVision M1 glasses do not support interactive augmented reality experiences. They do not recognize hand gestures or virtual objects.

How much do the AirVision M1 glasses cost?

ASUS is targeting a price point of around $700 for the AirVision M1 glasses, making them significantly more affordable than Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

When will the AirVision M1 glasses be available?

The AirVision M1 glasses are expected to be available in the third quarter of 2024.