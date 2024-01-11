Team Fortress: Source 2 Fan Project Terminated

The fan project “Team Fortress: Source 2,” which aimed to bring Valve’s iconic shooter to the Source 2 engine, has officially been canceled. The project came to an end following a DMCA takedown demand from Valve, resulting in the blocking of the group’s GitHub repositories.

The announcement of the project’s termination stated that it had already been on uncertain ground before Valve intervened, and the DMCA takedown was the final blow. The development team had concluded internally to halt the project due to the code’s incompatibility with recent engine changes in s&box, and their decision to move on from it.

The creators of “Team Fortress: Source 2,” known as Amper, expressed their gratitude for the support and enthusiasm they received over the past three years. The project aimed to breathe new life into the 17-year-old Team Fortress 2, which has been plagued by bot activity. Unfortunately, Valve’s intervention and the resulting termination of the project mean that it cannot be revived.

In addition to “Team Fortress: Source 2,” another fan project called “Portal 64” has also been shut down. “Portal 64” aimed to recreate Valve’s puzzle game on Nintendo 64 hardware but relied on Nintendo’s proprietary libraries, leading to its closure.

The cancellation of these fan projects highlights the challenges faced by developers when working with copyrighted intellectual properties. While fan creations can generate excitement and interest, they often encounter legal obstacles due to the protection of intellectual property rights.

FAQs

Why did Valve issue a DMCA takedown on the “Team Fortress: Source 2” fan project?

Valve, as the owner of the Team Fortress IP, has the right to protect its intellectual property from unauthorized use. The DMCA takedown was a legal action taken by Valve to enforce its IP rights.

What was the purpose of “Team Fortress: Source 2”?

“Team Fortress: Source 2” aimed to bring Valve’s classic shooter game, Team Fortress 2, to the Source 2 engine. The project intended to revitalize the game and address issues such as bot activity.

Why was “Portal 64” also canceled?

“Portal 64” was canceled because it relied on Nintendo’s proprietary libraries, which posed challenges and potential legal issues for the fan project.