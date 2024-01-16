Take a Look at the New Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO!

In the latest update for Pokémon GO, Team GO Rocket has returned with a vengeance and introduced new Shadow Pokémon for trainers to encounter. Giovanni, the leader of Team GO Rocket, has captured Shadow Kyogre, creating a new challenge for players to overcome. Alongside this formidable opponent, trainers can also find Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh in Shadow Raids, providing an even more exciting opportunity.

But that’s not all! The Paldean Pokémon Varoom and its evolution, Revavroom, are making their debut in Pokémon GO. These Single-Cyl and Multi-Cyl Pokémon can be evolved using Varoom Candy, and trainers will have the chance to hatch Varoom from 12 km Eggs during this special event.

To add to the excitement, there will also be new Shadow additions to the game. Pokémon such as Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snorunt, and more will be joining the ranks of Team GO Rocket, presenting trainers with unique challenges and opportunities.

In addition to the new Pokémon, there will be exclusive timed research available for trainers to complete. By purchasing a ticket, trainers can access event-themed tasks and earn rewards such as Stardust, XP, Incense, Incubators, and Silver Pinap Berries. Plus, there’s the chance to unlock an event-themed avatar pose!

For those looking to battle in Shadow Raids, Shadow Ho-Oh will be making its debut. Trainers will have the opportunity to encounter this legendary Pokémon, and if luck is on their side, they might even find a Shiny Shadow Ho-Oh.

The event will also feature field research tasks with rewards such as Mysterious Components, Charged TMs, and Fast TMs. Trainers completing these tasks will have a greater chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon than those found in the wild.

PokéStop showcases will be popping up throughout the event, providing trainers with the chance to encounter event-themed Pokémon. Additionally, there will be item bundles available for purchase, including the Team GO Rocket Bundle and the Event Bundle.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an action-packed event in Pokémon GO! With new Shadow Pokémon, exclusive research, and special encounters, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I evolve Varoom into Revavroom?

To evolve Varoom into Revavroom, you will need 50 Varoom Candy. Simply collect enough Candy and use it to evolve your Varoom.

2. How long will the Seasonal Special Research featuring Shadow Kyogre be available?

You can claim the Seasonal Special Research featuring Shadow Kyogre until March 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

3. Are the Timed Research tasks and rewards permanent?

No, the Timed Research tasks and rewards will expire. Make sure to complete the tasks and claim the rewards before February 01, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

4. How can I purchase tickets for the event?

Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to their Pokémon GO friends who have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher.

5. Can tickets be purchased with PokéCoins?

Yes, tickets can be purchased with PokéCoins.