New Dinosaur Species Unearthed in New Mexico: Rewriting the History of Dinosaurs in North America

Summary: New Mexico has become the home of an exciting dinosaur discovery that is reshaping our understanding of dinosaur history in North America. A fossil found in southwestern New Mexico has been identified as belonging to a new species of Tyrannosaurus rex, named Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis. This new species predates any other known T. rex specimen by approximately five million years, making it an older cousin to the iconic T. rex we are familiar with. The discovery was made possible through decades of research by scientists and paleontologists studying the fossil, and numerical ages obtained from volcanic ash beds in the surrounding rocks. The fossil is estimated to be around 72 to 73 million years old. The differences between Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis and other T. rex species are subtle, mainly seen in the jaw bones. However, these differences are significant enough to establish New Mexico as a crucial site for understanding dinosaur evolution. The fossil is now on display at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, allowing the public to marvel at this groundbreaking discovery.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of the new dinosaur species found in New Mexico?

A: The discovery of Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis in New Mexico is monumental as it changes our understanding of when dinosaurs roamed North America. This new species predates any other known T. rex specimen and provides valuable insights into dinosaur evolution.

Q: How was the age of the dinosaur fossil determined?

A: Scientists were able to estimate the age of the fossil by analyzing numerical ages obtained from volcanic ash beds in the same rock formations where the fossil was discovered.

Q: What are the differences between Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis and other T. rex species?

A: The differences are subtle, primarily observed in the jaw bones. However, these variations are significant enough to classify Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis as a distinct species.

Q: Where can the public see the dinosaur fossil?

A: The fossil is currently on display at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, offering an opportunity for the public to witness this important dinosaur discovery firsthand.