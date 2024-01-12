New Releases for January 11th, 2024

There’s no denying that today is a big day for new releases on the Nintendo Switch. While some of these games may not be the most innovative or groundbreaking, they still offer some fun and entertainment for gamers looking for a new experience. Let’s take a closer look at what we’ve got!

8-Colors Star Guardians + ($4.99)

With its visually appealing graphics, this game seems to be an RPG at first glance. However, it actually focuses on strategic decision-making as you navigate through eight challenging boss battles. Defeating each boss grants your characters new abilities that will help you take down the next boss in line. It’s like a boss rush with a twist, and if you give it a chance, it might just surprise you.

Wild Seas ($4.99)

In this colorful tower defense game, you play as a crocodile armed with a staff, defending islands against invading pirates who are seeking a powerful jewel. While it may not offer anything groundbreaking, it’s a solid choice for those looking for some casual gaming fun.

Arcade Archives Cosmo Gang The Puzzle ($7.99)

This game may look familiar to fans of Pac-Attack or Pac-Panic, as it is the original version that Pac-Man-themed games were based on. Cosmo Gang The Puzzle is a falling block puzzler that features the unique characters from a short-lived arcade prize game series in Japan. While it may lack the iconic Pac-Man charm, it still offers enjoyable puzzle gameplay.

nGolf ($21.99)

If you’re in the mood for some mini-golf, nGolf offers a basic experience that you can find in many other titles on the eShop. However, considering the developer’s track record, it’s likely that this game will be heavily discounted in the near future. You might want to consider waiting for a better deal or exploring other mini-golf options.

Sales

While the list of current sales may not be the most exciting, there are still some good deals to be found. Keep in mind that some of these sales will end soon, so if you’ve had your eye on a particular title, now might be the time to grab it at a discounted price.

Select New Sales:

– Lotus Reverie: First Nexus ($2.39 from $15.99 until 1/22)

– Naught ($2.99 from $19.99 until 1/22)

– The Savior’s Gang ($2.14 from $4.99 until 1/22)

– Anima: Gate of Memories ($2.99 from $19.99 until 1/22)

– Anima: GoM – Nameless Chronicles ($2.99 from $19.99 until 1/22)

– Super Kotodama ($2.14 from $4.99 until 1/22)

– Heart&Slash ($2.39 from $14.99 until 1/22)

– Steamroll: Rustless Edition ($2.39 from $9.99 until 1/22)

– Timothy vs the Aliens ($2.54 from $16.99 until 1/22)

– Flying Soldiers ($2.69 from $17.99 until 1/22)

– Get Ogre It ($2.15 from $11.99 until 1/22)

While today’s new releases may not be the most groundbreaking, they still offer some enjoyable experiences. Whether you’re in the mood for strategic boss battles, colorful tower defense, classic puzzle gameplay, or casual mini-golf, there’s something for everyone. And don’t forget to check out the current sales for some great deals on other titles. Happy gaming!