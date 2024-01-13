SpaceX Announces Portable Version of Starlink and Plans for Cellular Service

SpaceX, led by CEO Elon Musk, has recently unveiled plans for a portable version of its Starlink satellite internet service. During a speech to SpaceX employees, Musk announced the upcoming release of the Starlink mini, a compact device that can fit into a backpack. While no specific details regarding pricing, specifications, or images were shared, Musk mentioned that the portable model would be ideal for those who require a highly portable internet solution.

Additionally, Musk provided updates on the progress of SpaceX’s next-generation “standard” Starlink dish, which is currently available for order. Priced at $599, the new hardware offers improved manufacturing efficiency, allowing SpaceX to lower the cost of Starlink. Users have reported higher download speeds and better upload rates with the latest dish.

SpaceX’s primary objective is to develop a cellular version of Starlink capable of providing internet access to phones in even the most remote areas. The company has successfully demonstrated the technology’s viability by relaying text messages from recently launched “Direct to Cell” Starlink satellites to unmodified phones on the ground. Musk explained that the cellular Starlink system aims to deliver approximately 7Mbps per cell, making it suitable for text messages and potentially video communication in low-traffic areas.

While awaiting FCC approval to operate commercially in the US, SpaceX plans to collaborate with T-Mobile to launch the cellular Starlink service later this year, initially supporting text messages. Voice and data capabilities are expected to be introduced in 2025. Moreover, SpaceX is committed to reducing the Starlink system’s latency to below 20 milliseconds. To achieve this, the company is constructing additional ground stations connected to fiber networks, enabling faster transmission to the Starlink satellites in orbit.

