New Details and Additions Revealed for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Square Enix has recently shared exciting new information about the highly anticipated sequel, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In a blog post that detailed various aspects of the game, Square Enix unveiled artwork, screenshots, and even a trailer showcasing some of the additions and changes in store for fans.

Combat in Rebirth will introduce two new playable characters. Yuffie, known for her appearances in the original Final Fantasy 7, will focus on speed and inflicting raw damage. She can apply magic to her weapon through ninjutsu and possesses a unique ability called Doppelgänger, which allows her to attack from multiple angles and exploit enemy weaknesses. Cait Sith, the lovable cat riding a moogle mount, offers a different playstyle with swift movements and high damage attacks. His attacks fill the Moogle Meter, which can be used to provide buffs to allies. Additionally, Cait Sith’s abilities, inspired by his focus on luck, can have random effects on both enemies and allies.

The game also introduces new characters and locations. Elena, a member of the Turks, makes her debut in Rebirth. Players will also encounter Captain Titov, who plays a significant role aboard the Shinra-8 cruise ship. The trailer and screenshots showcase iconic locations like Junon, The Gold Saucer, and the Shinra-8 ship. The latter is a luxurious cruise ship that transports travelers between continents and hosts various entertainment events, including a Queen’s Blood tournament.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available in different editions, each offering unique collectibles and in-game items. The Collector’s Edition includes a Sephiroth statue, steelbook case, mini soundtrack CD, physical artbook, and a physical copy of the game. The Deluxe Edition provides the game, steelbook case, mini soundtrack CD, and physical artbook. There is also a Standard Edition available. Digital editions offer similar content but in digital format.

As anticipation builds for the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, fans can look forward to an expanded world, new characters, and exciting gameplay mechanics. While no release window for the third game in the Remake Trilogy has been announced, Square Enix has confirmed that it is already in development.

FAQ

