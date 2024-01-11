Spider-Man 2 Leads Nominations for DICE Awards

Spider-Man 2 is taking the gaming world by storm as it leads the pack with nine nominations for the upcoming DICE Awards. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) recently announced the nominations for the prestigious awards, with Spider-Man 2 leading the way. Other notable contenders include Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3, with eight and seven nominations respectively.

The highly acclaimed game, COCOON, also secured a spot among the Game of the Year nominees, alongside Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The winners in each category will be revealed during the 27th Annual DICE Awards ceremony, which will be livestreamed by IGN on February 15.

The DICE Awards, organized by the AIAS, recognize outstanding achievements in the gaming industry. The nominees are selected by panels composed of experts and professionals from the gaming field. The awards ceremony is held during the DICE Summit, a prestigious event that brings together industry leaders and professionals to discuss the future of gaming.

This year’s DICE Awards ceremony will be co-hosted by popular gaming personalities, Greg Miller from Kinda Funny and Stella Chung from IGN. The event is set to take place in Las Vegas from February 13 to 15.

The gaming industry is in for an exciting night as Spider-Man 2 and other exceptional titles battle it out for the top honors at the DICE Awards.

