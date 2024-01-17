Dog Makes History as First Canine Speedrunner at Charity Event

Summary: A Shiba Inu named Peanut Butter has made history by becoming the first dog to participate in a speedrunning event at Awesome Games Done Quick. Though Peanut Butter didn’t achieve a new record or beat their personal best, their participation and achievements as a gaming dog deserve recognition and admiration.

Peanut Butter’s owner had announced last year that their beloved pet would be the first dog to take part in the annual charity event, which raises funds for various causes. The chosen game for Peanut Butter’s speedruns was Gyromite, an old NES launch title known for its unique robot accessory.

Accompanied by their owner and using a specially designed controller, Peanut Butter attempted to set a new record during the livestreamed event. Despite their best efforts, they fell just short of beating their previous personal best, completing the “B Game” mode in 26 minutes and 24 seconds.

However, Peanut Butter’s accomplishments in the world of dog speedrunning should not be overlooked. They still hold the record as the fastest dog to ever complete Gyromite’s B Game and are currently the only dog listed on Speedrun.com as a record holder. Their time is also remarkably close to the best human record for the same game mode.

The training and dedication that Peanut Butter’s owner put into preparing their pup for this unique challenge are commendable. Recognizing the dog’s intelligence and gaming potential from an early age, the owner saw the opportunity to showcase Peanut Butter’s abilities in a world they were already passionate about as a speedrunner.

While Peanut Butter may not be the most skilled gamer out there, their participation in the charity event as a dog speedrunner is truly remarkable. Their performance serves as a reminder that talent and determination can be found in unexpected places, even in the form of a fluffy and loyal companion.

FAQ:

Q: What is speedrunning?

A: Speedrunning is the practice of completing video games as quickly as possible, often aiming to beat existing records or achieve the fastest time.

Q: What is Awesome Games Done Quick?

A: Awesome Games Done Quick is an annual charity event where speedrunners gather to showcase their skills and raise money for various charitable organizations.

Q: What is Gyromite?

A: Gyromite is a video game released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985. It features a unique robot accessory that interacts with the game.

Q: How did Peanut Butter participate in the speedrun?

A: Peanut Butter’s owner provided them with a custom controller and provided support during the speedrun, allowing the dog to take the place of the robot accessory mentioned in Gyromite.