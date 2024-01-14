SpaceX’s Starship Upper Stage Failure Linked to Propellant Dump, Musk Says

Summary:

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has revealed that a propellant dump was the cause of the failure of the Starship upper stage during a test flight in November. Musk stated that the venting of liquid oxygen propellant near the end of the burn resulted in a fire and explosion. However, he expressed confidence that the next Starship test flight has a high chance of reaching orbit and outlined a more ambitious flight plan for the mission. The upcoming test flight is projected for February and will include tests of in-space engine burns and propellant transfers. Additionally, SpaceX plans to deploy full-sized Starlink V2 satellites using a “Pez dispenser” payload door in later flights.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the failure of the Starship upper stage during the November test flight?

A: Elon Musk stated that a propellant dump, specifically the venting of liquid oxygen propellant, resulted in a fire and explosion.

Q: What is the plan for the next Starship test flight?

A: The upcoming test flight, scheduled for February, will include tests of in-space engine burns and propellant transfers.

Q: What are SpaceX’s future plans for deploying satellites?

A: SpaceX plans to launch full-sized Starlink V2 satellites using a “Pez dispenser” payload door in later flights.

Q: What is the launch rate projection for Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy?

A: SpaceX aims to perform approximately 150 flights in 2024, with a goal of achieving a turnaround time of less than 24 launches from the same pad by the end of the year. The company is also working on qualifying Falcon 9 boosters to perform 40 flights.