Sony INZONE Buds Gaming TWS Earbuds Now Available in India

Sony has recently introduced its latest offering in the gaming accessories market with the launch of the INZONE buds gaming TWS earbuds in India. These state-of-the-art earbuds are designed to provide gamers with an unparalleled immersive experience, while offering a range of impressive features.

The Sony INZONE Buds come equipped with an in-ear design, complete with rubber tips for a comfortable fit. Featuring 8.4mm drivers and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) support, these earbuds deliver crystal-clear audio quality. Additionally, they offer a remarkably low latency of under 30ms, ensuring minimal sound delay during intense gaming sessions.

With the inclusion of the LC3 codec and Bluetooth Low Energy technology, the INZONE earbuds provide personalized spatial audio support, enhancing the overall gaming experience. The built-in microphone, powered by AI technology, effectively filters out background noise, making voice communication with other players seamless and undisturbed.

The INZONE earbuds also boast convenient touch controls, allowing users to effortlessly adjust the volume and control music playback. These controls can be further customized through the INZONE Hub for a personalized experience. Sony promises a long-lasting battery life of up to 12 hours for the INZONE gaming earbuds, which can be extended to 24 hours with the charging case. The USB-C charging feature ensures quick and convenient charging, keeping up with modern standards.

Available at a price tag of Rs 17,990, the INZONE Buds are now accessible for purchase through various platforms, including Sony Retail Stores, the ShopatSC portal, as well as popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Choose between the sleek White or timeless Black color options to suit your gaming style.

With the launch of the INZONE Buds, Sony continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality gaming accessories to enhance the gaming experience for enthusiasts around the world.

