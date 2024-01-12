New Smite Game Rumors Spark Excitement among Fans

Summary:

Rumors are swirling about a potential announcement for Smite 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to the popular third-person MOBA game released in 2014. Although Smite has maintained a loyal audience over the years, it has never reached the same level of success as League of Legends or Dota 2 in the MOBA genre. The recent discovery of a post on the Russian Steam storefront and references to a “Smite 2 Founders Pack” in Smite itself have sparked excitement among fans, leading many to believe that an announcement may be imminent.

Is Smite 2 Coming Soon?

A recent post on the Russian Steam storefront caught the attention of eagle-eyed gamers. The post encouraged users to add Smite 2 to their wishlist but was quickly removed. However, screenshots of the post made their way onto Reddit, fueling speculation about a potential sequel.

Additionally, dedicated dataminers uncovered references to a “Smite 2 Founders Pack” within the game. According to smitedatamining.com, this pack is expected to be available during Smite’s upcoming birthday event on March 25, 2024. With the game’s World Championship tournament also taking place around the same time, fans are eagerly anticipating a grand reveal during the event.

The Future of Smite:

As a free-to-play MOBA with unique and innovative features, Smite has captivated gamers for nearly a decade. The details surrounding “Smite 2” are still unknown, including whether it will replace the original game or coexist alongside it. Only time will tell what the future holds for the beloved franchise.

FAQ:

Q: When was Smite originally released?

A: Smite was released in 2014.

Q: How does Smite compare to other popular MOBA games?

A: While Smite has a loyal audience, it hasn’t achieved the same level of success as League of Legends or Dota 2.

Q: Is there concrete evidence of Smite 2?

A: While rumors and clues have emerged, no official confirmation of Smite 2 has been released at this time.

Q: When can fans expect more information about Smite 2?

A: Fans are eagerly anticipating a potential announcement during Smite’s World Championship tournament in March 2024.