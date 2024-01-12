Smite 2: A New Era of Battle

Smite, the beloved third-person multiplayer online battle arena game, is getting a highly anticipated sequel. Smite 2 was officially announced during the 2024 Smite World Championship, promising an upgraded experience for players. While staying true to its core gameplay, the game is undergoing a complete rebuild, utilizing the power of the next-generation technology.

If you’re unfamiliar with Smite, it is a MOBA similar to popular titles like League of Legends or Dota 2. Two teams of five players engage in thrilling battles on a three-lane map, each team striving to destroy the enemy’s base. What sets Smite apart is its third-person perspective, immersing players in the heart of the action and allowing them to control powerful gods directly.

The original game, released in 2014 and powered by Unreal Engine 3, is now being surpassed by Smite 2, created using Unreal Engine 5. This technological leap opens up endless possibilities for visual enhancements, new animations, and effects for the diverse pantheon of playable gods. Additionally, Smite 2 introduces several gameplay improvements, including new abilities for certain characters, a revamped backend and matchmaking system, new map features, and a redesigned user interface.

Excitingly, Smite 2 will welcome new gods to its roster, starting with Hecate, the Greek goddess of sorcery. Players will have the opportunity to test Hecate and other gods during the Smite 2 alpha playtest, scheduled for Spring 2024. Although not all 130 gods from Smite 1 will be immediately available in the sequel, the development team plans to bring them all over in due time.

With the rebuilt game, Titan Forge Games aims to introduce more strategic depth to the Smite experience. Players will no longer be limited to using items based on their god’s power type. In Smite 2, all gods will have access to all items, and individual abilities will scale based on new Strength and Intelligence stats. Relics will be removed entirely, and the item store will undergo restructuring to allow players to adapt their builds dynamically in the midst of battle.

It’s important to note that Smite 2 will not replace the original Smite. The standalone game will continue to run and receive regular updates, satisfying the preferences of dedicated players. However, Smite 2 will be an exciting new chapter, offering crossplay compatibility across multiple platforms, including PC, Steam Deck, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5.

FAQ

Q: Will Smite 2 completely replace Smite 1?

A: No, Smite 1 will continue to exist as a standalone game and receive ongoing updates.

Q: How is Smite 2 different from its predecessor?

A: Smite 2 boasts upgraded visuals, new gameplay features, and improvements to its backend and matchmaking systems.

Q: Will all the gods from Smite 1 be available in Smite 2?

A: While not immediately available, the developers have plans to bring over all 130 gods from Smite 1 to Smite 2 in the future.

Q: When will Smite 2 be released?

A: The specific release date for Smite 2 has not been announced yet, but interested players can sign up for the alpha playtest now.