Moon and Saturn’s Celestial Conjunction in 2024

Summary: On Sunday, January 14, 2024, in a celestial event known as a conjunction, the thin crescent moon and Saturn, the second-largest planet in the solar system will appear side by side. During this conjunction, the moon and Saturn will share the same right ascension, or celestial longitude, making this a rare occurrence. While they will not be visible simultaneously through a telescope, they can be observed together using binoculars.

The meet-up between the moon and Saturn will be visible to skywatchers in New York City after sunset. As they rise to 25 degrees over the horizon to the southwest at around 5:30 p.m. EST (2230 GMT), observers will have the opportunity to witness this unique astronomical alignment until around 8:10 p.m. EST (0110 GMT).

Differences in size and proximity make this celestial conjunction visually captivating. The moon, which is approximately 2,159 miles (3,475 kilometers) wide, appears significantly larger and brighter than Saturn. In fact, if Earth were a nickel, Saturn would be a basketball. To visualize the enormity of Saturn, it would take at least 36 moons side by side to span its width.

Saturn’s vast volume also stands out. The space occupied by Saturn can accommodate around 764 Earths, while it would take about 50 moons to fill the volume of our planet. To fill the volume of space occupied by Saturn, an astonishing 38,200 moons would be required.

To witness this celestial spectacle in its entirety, those interested are encouraged to use binoculars or consult a guide on how to photograph the moon and planets. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the mesmerizing conjunction between the moon and Saturn.

FAQs

What is a conjunction?

A conjunction refers to the alignment of celestial bodies, where they share the same right ascension or celestial longitude. In this case, the moon and Saturn will appear side by side in the sky.

Can the conjunction be seen with a telescope?

Although the moon and Saturn will not be visible simultaneously through a telescope, they will be observable together through binoculars.

What is the size difference between the moon and Saturn?

The moon has a width of approximately 2,159 miles (3,475 kilometers), while Saturn has a diameter of 72,400 miles (116,500 km), making it nine times larger than Earth.

How many moons would it take to fill the volume of space occupied by Saturn?

It would take approximately 38,200 moons to fill the volume of space occupied by Saturn, highlighting its vastness in comparison to our planet.