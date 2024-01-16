Rare Unveils Exciting Updates for Sea of Thieves Season 11

Rare, the studio behind the popular game Sea of Thieves, has recently announced the highly anticipated Season 11 content update. In a new video released by the studio, players were given a glimpse into the exciting new features that will be included in this update.

One of the most noteworthy additions to the game is the ability for players to fast-travel to the starting points of quests and events. This can be initiated through the new Quest Table, which will be available on all ships. Players and their crew will dive into the sea and emerge next to the selected activity, allowing for a seamless transition between different adventures.

However, it’s important to note that this fast travel system comes with a catch. When using it, all loot on the ship will be left behind. This means that players cannot simply jump between activities to collect rewards. Instead, they will have to return to an Outpost and hand in their loot as usual for maximum rewards. To incentivize completing voyages, Rare has added a small Reputation reward for players who have to end their sessions early.

The Quest Table will also serve as a hub for accessing voyages, Tall Tales, and world events. This eliminates the need for players to visit Trading Company representatives at Outposts to collect new quests. Additionally, the Table will display reputation levels with Trading Companies and provide other useful information to help players plan their sessions and progress as Pirate Legends.

Season 11 will also introduce significant changes to the Trading Companies. Each voyage offered by these companies will have unique loot types that players can acquire and return for rewards. Even regular treasures, such as those found in shipwrecks, have been revamped to be more distinct. Furthermore, the reputation cap for Trading Companies has been raised to 100, and reaching this level will unlock exclusive “Distinction” rings to showcase a player’s dedication.

In addition to these updates, Rare has confirmed the inclusion of new tutorials to guide players through the changed and new systems. The beloved Pirate Lord will return as a helpful guide, ensuring players have a smooth gameplay experience. Furthermore, a free 100-tier battle pass and a premium pass with cosmetic content for pirates and ships will be introduced.

Sea of Thieves Season 11 is set to launch on January 23 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Cloud Play as a free update. More detailed information regarding all of the features and bug fixes will be provided in the upcoming changelog.